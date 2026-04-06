BJP Reshaping Politics With UCC, ONOE, Says PM Modi On Foundation Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday highlighted the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) ongoing efforts to reshape Indian politics, emphasising initiatives like the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) and One Nation One Election (ONOE) as part of the party's "service-oriented" approach. Addressing BJP workers via video conferencing on the party's 47th foundation day, PM Modi highlighted the party's achievements, pointing out a series of reforms and initiatives he said reflect the party's commitment to governance and nation-building.

BJP's Achievements and Future Agenda

"The end of hundreds of black laws from the British era, the construction of a new Parliament building for democracy, 10 percent reservation for the poor in the general society, a law to ban triple talaq, CAA, the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya... these are the results of BJP's honest efforts. And our mission is still ongoing," he said. He further pointed to the party's future agenda, saying, "Serious discussions are taking place in the country today on topics like Uniform Civil Code and One Nation One Election, reflecting our commitment to national integration and efficient governance. Our goal is to build a developed India, a self-reliant India, and we will continue to work selflessly to achieve this goal."

A Vision for the Future

"In a few years, the BJP is going to complete its fifty years. This is a huge milestone, a huge inspiration. We have to brainstorm new goals and also immerse ourselves in this era of changing technology. Once again, I extend my best wishes to my crores of workers on the BJP Foundation Day," PM Modi further said.

'Nation First': BJP vs Congress

Furthermore, PM Modi asserted that the party has introduced a new principle in Indian politics: "The principle of Nation First." He contrasted the BJP's governance with past Congress regimes, citing the 1984 period when Congress won a record number of seats but, according to him, betrayed public trust. "We cannot forget that era of 1984 when Congress gained power, but the people of the country were watching how they were being let down. In such circumstances, the trust of the countrymen in the BJP kept growing, and we slowly started winning elections," PM Modi said.

"With our arrival, two streams became clear in the country's politics. One stream became power-based politics, while the other stream became service-based politics," he added.

Contrast in Governance and Diplomacy

The Prime Minister also contrasted the BJP's approach with Congress, saying, "Congress always gave importance to one family, whereas the BJP gives equal respect and importance to everyone." He praised the party's diplomacy, stating that "there was a time when India kept a distance from many nations, but today's India builds relations with all nations."

From Jana Sangh to BJP: A Brief History

The Bharatiya Janata Party traces its origin to the Jana Sangh, which merged with the Janata Party after the Emergency in 1977 with the aim of defeating the Congress. Later, questions of dual membership arose between RSS members and the Jana Sangh, with the ask that either the Jana Sangh members should leave the Janata Party or their membership of RSS. The issue led to the Jana Sangh members leaving the Janata Party and officially founding the BJP on April 6, 1980.

Since its formation, the BJP has produced two Prime Ministers, Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Narendra Modi. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)