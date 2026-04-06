Cleaning Hacks: Is Your Chai Channi Blocked With Gunk? Try These 7 Super Easy Tricks

Got a stubborn, greasy tea strainer that just won't come clean? We've got some super simple and smart tricks to make that gunk disappear in just 5 minutes. Check them out!

We all use a tea strainer, or 'channi', every day in the kitchen. Over time, it gets greasy and turns black. No matter how much you scrub with soap, the dirt stuck in the mesh just doesn't go. Here are some smart new tricks to get rid of that stubborn grime in just 5 minutes.This is a really modern method. Just take a cup of lukewarm water and drop in a packet of Eno, or any antacid tablet. Let the strainer soak in it for 10 minutes. The bubbles that form will automatically push out the grease stuck in the tiny holes. Once you take it out, give it a light scrub with an old toothbrush, rinse well under tap water, and wipe with a dry cloth. The grease will be gone, and it won't rust either.It might sound strange, but shampoo works wonders on sticky oil and grease, even better than regular soap. Just put a little shampoo on a brush and scrub the strainer. The chemicals in it will instantly dissolve the grease, making it shine like new. After scrubbing, wash the strainer in lukewarm water and wipe it dry. It'll look brand new!If tea leaves or grease have hardened and blocked the mesh, hold the strainer over the gas flame from a slight distance. This will burn off the gunk. Then, just scrub it with an old toothbrush and the holes will open up instantly. (Warning: Only do this with steel strainers, never with plastic ones!). After it cools down completely, brush off the burnt residue and wash with dish soap. The blocked pores will be completely clear.If your strainer is very dirty, mix the juice of one whole lemon and some detergent powder in lukewarm water. Soak the strainer in this solution and then scrub with an old toothbrush. The dirt will come off easily. After scrubbing, rinse it well under cool water and let it air dry completely. Your strainer will sparkle like new.This is a sure-shot remedy for tough black stains. Add 1 spoon of baking soda and half a cup of vinegar to lukewarm water. Let the strainer sit in this mixture for a while and then scrub it with a brush. That's it! After scrubbing, wash it under running water and dry it well to remove all moisture. The tough black stains will completely disappear.In a pot, add some water and a little dishwashing liquid. Let the strainer boil in it for 5 minutes. This softens the hardened tea particles stuck in the mesh, making them easy to clean. Once the water cools down, take the strainer out, scrub it with an old toothbrush, and rinse with clean water. All the stuck dirt will be gone. Note: Never put plastic strainers in hot water, as they can melt and lose their shape.