Left Guitar On Train, Got It Back Next Day: Dutch Tourist Praises RPF Mysuru WATCH Viral Video

A tourist from the Netherlands, travelling from Tamil Nadu to Karnataka, has hailed the swift action by RPF Mysuru in finding her lost guitar on train. She had a scare after she lost her guitar while travelling. The incident happened when Renske Roos Termenlen was travelling on the MAS-AP Express and got down at Mysuru Railway Station. She later realised that she had left her guitar behind on the train.

RPF steps in quickly

After noticing the loss, Termenlen approached the Railway Protection Force (RPF) for help. Acting quickly, RPF staff in Mysuru began efforts to trace the missing guitar.

Railway officials said the team immediately shared the information and coordinated with staff at Ashokapuram Railway Station. Their quick response helped locate the guitar without delay.

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Guitar safely recovered

The RPF team found the guitar and kept it safe. It was then handed over to the tourist the next day after proper checking and verification. The Divisional Railway Manager, Mysuru, also shared the update on social media platform X. The post praised the swift and professional work of the RPF team in solving the issue.

Swift Action by RPF Mysuru Saves Passenger's BelongingsA foreign passenger, Ms. Renske Roos Termenlen (Citizen of Netherlands), who had accidentally left behind her guitar on Train No. 16551 MAS–AP Express at Mysuru Railway Station, was relieved after the prompt response of RPF... twitter/SsplJc33Bc

- DRM Mysuru (@DrmMys) April 5, 2026

Tourist expresses happiness

In a video shared online, Termenlen thanked the RPF staff for their help. She said she was very happy to get her guitar back so quickly.

“Hi friends, I am from Netherlands. Yesterday I was travelling from Kalavai, Tamil Nadu to Mysore, and I forgot my guitar on the train. So, I got out and went to RPF. And they found my guitar. I am really happy. Thank you for all your help,” she said.

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Officials praise RPF work

Railway officials said this incident shows how alert and helpful the RPF staff are. They added that such quick action helps build trust among passengers, especially foreign travellers visiting India.