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Iranian Missile Hits Haifa Building, Leaving Nearly Dozen Injured
(MENAFN) A direct Iranian missile strike on a residential building in the northern Israeli city of Haifa left eleven people injured and four others unaccounted for on Sunday, as the escalating conflict between Iran and Israel continued to exact a mounting civilian toll, national emergency service MDA confirmed.
The five-story structure took a direct hit, leaving one victim in critical condition, according to MDA. Four additional individuals were treated at the scene for shock. Israeli media separately reported that four people remained missing in the aftermath of the strike.
Media added a further dimension to the destruction, reporting that the missile's warhead — weighing a substantial 450 kilograms — had struck the building directly, with fragments scattering across at least three distinct locations throughout Haifa and inflicting significant structural damage across the impact zones.
The Israeli army had earlier issued warnings of detected missile launches originating from Iran, with trajectories plotted toward Haifa, Galilee in northern Israel, and the Negev desert region in the country's south — signaling a deliberately broad geographic targeting strategy designed to strain Israel's air defense network simultaneously across multiple fronts.
The assault forms part of a widening cycle of retaliatory violence that has gripped the region since the United States and Israel jointly launched an offensive against Iran on February 28, a campaign that has so far claimed more than 1,340 lives, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. Tehran has since mounted an expanding counteroffensive of drone and missile strikes against Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf states hosting U.S. military assets — a campaign inflicting casualties and infrastructure damage while sending sustained shockwaves through global markets and international aviation.
The five-story structure took a direct hit, leaving one victim in critical condition, according to MDA. Four additional individuals were treated at the scene for shock. Israeli media separately reported that four people remained missing in the aftermath of the strike.
Media added a further dimension to the destruction, reporting that the missile's warhead — weighing a substantial 450 kilograms — had struck the building directly, with fragments scattering across at least three distinct locations throughout Haifa and inflicting significant structural damage across the impact zones.
The Israeli army had earlier issued warnings of detected missile launches originating from Iran, with trajectories plotted toward Haifa, Galilee in northern Israel, and the Negev desert region in the country's south — signaling a deliberately broad geographic targeting strategy designed to strain Israel's air defense network simultaneously across multiple fronts.
The assault forms part of a widening cycle of retaliatory violence that has gripped the region since the United States and Israel jointly launched an offensive against Iran on February 28, a campaign that has so far claimed more than 1,340 lives, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. Tehran has since mounted an expanding counteroffensive of drone and missile strikes against Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf states hosting U.S. military assets — a campaign inflicting casualties and infrastructure damage while sending sustained shockwaves through global markets and international aviation.
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