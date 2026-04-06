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Half of Iran’s Launch Systems, Drones Remain Operational

Half of Iran’s Launch Systems, Drones Remain Operational


2026-04-06 04:54:33
(MENAFN) Despite a month of airstrikes by US and Israeli forces, roughly half of Iran’s missile launchers and kamikaze drones remain intact, according to reports citing military intelligence assessments.

The findings suggest that Iran still maintains a significant missile stockpile, and previous analyses indicated that its capabilities may be less degraded than US officials have publicly stated. Some of the weapons may currently be inaccessible, as recent strikes have targeted tunnel entrances used to hide them, which Tehran had constructed in anticipation of bombings.

Iran is also believed to retain much of its short-range cruise missile arsenal along the coastline. Authorities claim the country possesses “hundreds, if not thousands” of small vessels and surface drones, which could potentially threaten shipping in the Strait of Hormuz. The nation has effectively restricted passage for unauthorized ships through this strategic chokepoint, applying pressure on US allies and global markets.

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