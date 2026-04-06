403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Half of Iran’s Launch Systems, Drones Remain Operational
(MENAFN) Despite a month of airstrikes by US and Israeli forces, roughly half of Iran’s missile launchers and kamikaze drones remain intact, according to reports citing military intelligence assessments.
The findings suggest that Iran still maintains a significant missile stockpile, and previous analyses indicated that its capabilities may be less degraded than US officials have publicly stated. Some of the weapons may currently be inaccessible, as recent strikes have targeted tunnel entrances used to hide them, which Tehran had constructed in anticipation of bombings.
Iran is also believed to retain much of its short-range cruise missile arsenal along the coastline. Authorities claim the country possesses “hundreds, if not thousands” of small vessels and surface drones, which could potentially threaten shipping in the Strait of Hormuz. The nation has effectively restricted passage for unauthorized ships through this strategic chokepoint, applying pressure on US allies and global markets.
The findings suggest that Iran still maintains a significant missile stockpile, and previous analyses indicated that its capabilities may be less degraded than US officials have publicly stated. Some of the weapons may currently be inaccessible, as recent strikes have targeted tunnel entrances used to hide them, which Tehran had constructed in anticipation of bombings.
Iran is also believed to retain much of its short-range cruise missile arsenal along the coastline. Authorities claim the country possesses “hundreds, if not thousands” of small vessels and surface drones, which could potentially threaten shipping in the Strait of Hormuz. The nation has effectively restricted passage for unauthorized ships through this strategic chokepoint, applying pressure on US allies and global markets.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
B2BROKER Launches B2TRANSLATE, An AI-Native Localization Platform For Global Brokers To Scale Through
CommentsNo comment