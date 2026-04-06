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Qatar Says It Intercepted Iranian Drones, Cruise Missiles
(MENAFN) Qatar came under direct Iranian assault on Sunday when Tehran launched a wave of drones and cruise missiles at the Gulf state, marking a significant escalation in the broadening regional conflict — though Qatari armed forces successfully neutralized every incoming projectile before any damage or casualties were recorded.
Qatar's Ministry of Defense confirmed the attack in an unambiguous statement, declaring that "the State of Qatar was subjected today, Sunday, to an attack involving a number of drones and (2) cruise missiles launched from Iran." The ministry added that the Qatari Armed Forces "successfully" intercepted all drones and both cruise missiles, averting what could have been a devastating strike on Gulf soil.
No injuries or structural damage were reported in the wake of the assault.
The attack on Qatar — home to the sprawling Al Udeid Air Base, one of the largest U.S. military installations in the entire Middle East — marks a dramatic widening of Iran's retaliatory campaign, which has already drawn Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and multiple Gulf nations into its destructive orbit.
The deepening crisis traces its origins to the joint U.S.-Israeli offensive against Iran launched on February 28, a campaign that has claimed more than 1,340 lives to date, among them then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. In response, Tehran has unleashed an expanding barrage of drone and missile strikes across the region while simultaneously tightening its stranglehold over maritime movement through the Strait of Hormuz — a chokepoint through which roughly one-fifth of global oil supplies flow daily — raising acute alarm across international energy and financial markets.
Qatar's Ministry of Defense confirmed the attack in an unambiguous statement, declaring that "the State of Qatar was subjected today, Sunday, to an attack involving a number of drones and (2) cruise missiles launched from Iran." The ministry added that the Qatari Armed Forces "successfully" intercepted all drones and both cruise missiles, averting what could have been a devastating strike on Gulf soil.
No injuries or structural damage were reported in the wake of the assault.
The attack on Qatar — home to the sprawling Al Udeid Air Base, one of the largest U.S. military installations in the entire Middle East — marks a dramatic widening of Iran's retaliatory campaign, which has already drawn Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and multiple Gulf nations into its destructive orbit.
The deepening crisis traces its origins to the joint U.S.-Israeli offensive against Iran launched on February 28, a campaign that has claimed more than 1,340 lives to date, among them then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. In response, Tehran has unleashed an expanding barrage of drone and missile strikes across the region while simultaneously tightening its stranglehold over maritime movement through the Strait of Hormuz — a chokepoint through which roughly one-fifth of global oil supplies flow daily — raising acute alarm across international energy and financial markets.
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