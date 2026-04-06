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Zelenskyy Makes First Official Visit to Syria

Zelenskyy Makes First Official Visit to Syria


2026-04-06 04:48:58
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Damascus on Sunday for his first formal visit to Syria, as reported by a news agency. The trip marks an important step in diplomatic engagement between the two countries.

At Damascus International Airport, Zelenskyy was received by Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani. Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan was also present to welcome him, according to the news agency.

During the visit, Zelenskyy is expected to meet with President Ahmad Al-Sharaa to hold discussions focused on bilateral relations and wider regional matters.

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