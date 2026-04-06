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New Missile Strike Hits Haifa Amid Ongoing Tensions

New Missile Strike Hits Haifa Amid Ongoing Tensions


2026-04-06 04:45:58
(MENAFN) Explosive warheads struck multiple areas of the Israeli city of Haifa early Monday following a fresh wave of Iranian missile attacks, according to reports citing Israeli Army Radio.

Israeli police said bomb disposal teams are being dispatched to several locations in northern Israel. Authorities also reported significant damage to vehicles and buildings in the affected areas.

The northern region has been on high alert since a joint US-Israeli offensive on Iran began on February 28, which has so far resulted in more than 1,340 fatalities, including Iran’s then-Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

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