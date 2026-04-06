403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
New Missile Strike Hits Haifa Amid Ongoing Tensions
(MENAFN) Explosive warheads struck multiple areas of the Israeli city of Haifa early Monday following a fresh wave of Iranian missile attacks, according to reports citing Israeli Army Radio.
Israeli police said bomb disposal teams are being dispatched to several locations in northern Israel. Authorities also reported significant damage to vehicles and buildings in the affected areas.
The northern region has been on high alert since a joint US-Israeli offensive on Iran began on February 28, which has so far resulted in more than 1,340 fatalities, including Iran’s then-Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
Israeli police said bomb disposal teams are being dispatched to several locations in northern Israel. Authorities also reported significant damage to vehicles and buildings in the affected areas.
The northern region has been on high alert since a joint US-Israeli offensive on Iran began on February 28, which has so far resulted in more than 1,340 fatalities, including Iran’s then-Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
B2BROKER Launches B2TRANSLATE, An AI-Native Localization Platform For Global Brokers To Scale Through
CommentsNo comment