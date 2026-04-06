Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Iran's IRGC Intelligence Chief Khademi Killed in US-Israeli Strike

Iran's IRGC Intelligence Chief Khademi Killed in US-Israeli Strike


2026-04-06 04:41:21
(MENAFN) Iran confirmed Monday that the head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Intelligence Organization has been killed in a US-Israeli strike, marking the second time in less than a year that the country's top military intelligence post has been eliminated by enemy action.

A state broadcaster, citing an official IRGC statement, reported that Maj. Gen. Seyed Majid Khademi was "martyred" in the attack.

Khademi had assumed command of the IRGC's intelligence apparatus only in June 2025, appointed to the role following the death of his predecessor, Gen. Mohammad Kazemi, who was himself killed in an Israeli strike.

The latest killing deepens a crisis that has gripped the region since Feb. 28, when US and Israeli forces launched a coordinated offensive against Iran — an operation that has so far claimed the lives of more than 1,340 people, among them former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Tehran has responded with successive waves of drone and missile strikes directed at Israel as well as Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf states housing US military assets, inflicting casualties and infrastructure damage while sending shockwaves through global markets and severely disrupting international aviation networks.

MENAFN06042026000045017169ID1110945937



MENAFN

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search