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Six Injured in Falling Debris on Kuwait Residential Zone
(MENAFN) Shrapnel and projectile debris rained down on a northern Kuwaiti residential neighborhood early Monday in what officials condemned as an "unjust Iranian attack," leaving six people injured, the country's Health Ministry confirmed.
Ministry spokesman Dr. Abdullah al-Sanad stated that the central operations room was alerted at dawn to reports of falling fragments across the affected zone, according to media.
Medical emergency teams and ambulance units mobilized without delay, attending to a range of injuries — from minor lacerations to temporary hearing impairment triggered by powerful blast shockwaves, along with trauma sustained from explosion-related falls. All six individuals received treatment consistent with established medical protocols and are currently listed in stable condition, with no serious complications reported.
The incident comes amid a sharply deteriorating regional security landscape. Hostilities intensified after the United States and Israel launched a coordinated military offensive against Iran on Feb. 28, a campaign that has claimed more than 1,340 lives to date — among them former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.
In response, Tehran has unleashed successive waves of drone and missile strikes directed at Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf states where American forces are stationed. Iranian authorities have further tightened their grip on regional maritime traffic, imposing movement restrictions on vessels transiting the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz.
Ministry spokesman Dr. Abdullah al-Sanad stated that the central operations room was alerted at dawn to reports of falling fragments across the affected zone, according to media.
Medical emergency teams and ambulance units mobilized without delay, attending to a range of injuries — from minor lacerations to temporary hearing impairment triggered by powerful blast shockwaves, along with trauma sustained from explosion-related falls. All six individuals received treatment consistent with established medical protocols and are currently listed in stable condition, with no serious complications reported.
The incident comes amid a sharply deteriorating regional security landscape. Hostilities intensified after the United States and Israel launched a coordinated military offensive against Iran on Feb. 28, a campaign that has claimed more than 1,340 lives to date — among them former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.
In response, Tehran has unleashed successive waves of drone and missile strikes directed at Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf states where American forces are stationed. Iranian authorities have further tightened their grip on regional maritime traffic, imposing movement restrictions on vessels transiting the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz.
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