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Iranian Missiles Strike on Central Israel Injures Seven

Iranian Missiles Strike on Central Israel Injures Seven


2026-04-06 04:38:42
(MENAFN) A fresh Iranian missile barrage slammed into central Israel on Monday, wounding at least seven people, Israeli media reported.

Israeli media, citing the country's emergency medical service MDA, reported that three individuals sustained physical injuries in the assault — a woman in her 30s currently in serious condition, a man of approximately 30 suffering moderate wounds, and a third victim with minor injuries transported to Ichilov Hospital.

An additional four individuals were treated at the scene for acute stress reactions, described as "suffering from anxiety," with none requiring hospitalization.

Monday's strike is the latest chapter in an accelerating regional conflict that erupted after Israel and the US launched a coordinated offensive against Iran on Feb. 28 — a campaign that has killed more than 1,340 people to date, including then-Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Since then, Tehran has mounted relentless retaliatory operations, unleashing waves of drones and missiles against Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf nations harboring American military personnel. The ongoing hostilities have inflicted widespread civilian casualties, battered critical infrastructure, and sent shockwaves through global financial markets and international aviation networks.

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