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Israel Faces Heavy Costs from Wars Against Iran,Hezbollah

Israel Faces Heavy Costs from Wars Against Iran,Hezbollah


2026-04-06 04:31:42
(MENAFN) Israel has incurred roughly $15 billion in expenses since launching military operations against Iran and Lebanon’s Hezbollah, with costs expected to rise as fighting continues and economic impacts deepen, according to reports.

A Hebrew-language business daily stated that the combined cost of the ongoing conflicts has reached approximately 47 billion shekels, or $15 billion. The Israeli Defense Ministry has reportedly requested about 39 billion shekels ($12.4 billion) to cover military expenditures, with the figure likely to grow if the war persists or similar rounds of fighting occur.

The report noted that these conflicts are increasing the likelihood of a long-term rise in Israel’s security budget, reversing prior expectations of reductions amid preparations for potential future confrontations with Iran and Hezbollah.

On the civilian side, around 26,000 claims have been filed for missile-related damage, estimated between 1 billion and 1.5 billion shekels ($320 million to $479 million). The main financial burden comes from a compensation program for businesses and workers, estimated at 6.5 billion to 7 billion shekels ($2.1 billion to $2.23 billion). Additionally, roughly half a billion shekels ($160 million) would be required to support employees placed on unpaid leave.

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