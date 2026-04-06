Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (ADS-B) Market Projected To Hit USD 13.04 Billion By 2035 Driven By Next-Gen Air Traffic Needs SNS Insider

Austin, United States, April 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SNS Insider, The Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (ADS-B) Market size was valued at USD 2.09 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 13.04 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 20.13% during 2026-2035. The market is driven by the increasing demands for real-time aircraft tracking, improving air traffic control efficiency, and guaranteeing aircraft safety.

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The U.S. ADS-B Market size was valued at USD 0.56 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 3.04 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 18.52% during 2026-2035. The world's busiest commercial and general aviation fleet, ongoing FAA NextGen air traffic modernization investment, and a growing UAV industry whose traffic management needs are creating new demand for low-cost ADS-B broadcast solutions all contribute to the U.S.'s 76.42% market share in North America and its continued status as the world's largest national market for ADS-B technology.

Global Regulatory Mandates and NextGen Air Traffic Modernization to Augment Market Expansion Globally

The cascade of legislative demands that have progressed from desire to enforceable legislation across the main aviation countries worldwide is the primary commercial driver for the ADS-B sector. More than 160,000 aircraft in the United States were brought into compliance by the FAA's January 2020 regulation mandating ADS-B Out in Class A, B, C, and E airspace. This rule also created a permanent baseline of equipped aircraft that supports continuous spending on receivers, software, and ground infrastructure. Under EASA's airspace modernization regulations, Europe followed a similar path, and Australia, Japan, Singapore, and Canada have all enacted similar regulations that together encompass most international commercial traffic.

Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (ADS-B) Market Segmentation Analysis:

By Type / System

ADS-B Out dominated with 56.48% in 2025, and ADS-B In is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 21.99% from 2026 to 2035. The segment's growth is driven by the high number of ADS-B Out-compliant aircraft in the commercial and general aviation fleets, as they completed the FAA and EASA-mandated equipage programs in the previous years.

By Component

Transponders dominated with 42.37% in 2025 owing to the commanded share, considering the fitment mandate for regulated aviation platforms for ADS-B Out transponders. Receivers are expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 21.30% from 2026 to 2035 owing to the expansion of ADS-B In among commercial and business aviation.

By Application

Airborne Surveillance dominated with 41.26% in 2025 driven by the need to equip all commercial and general aviation aircraft in controlled airspaces across the globe with ADS-B technology. Airport Surface Surveillance is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 21.14% from 2026 to 2035 driven by the need to install ADS-B technology on the ground to prevent runway incursions in low-visibility conditions at international airports worldwide.

By Platform / End-Use

Commercial Aviation dominated with 49.68% in 2025 owing to the universal ADS-B Mandate Compliance status of global commercial airline fleets. Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) are expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 22.59% from 2026 to 2035.

Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (ADS-B) Market Regional Insights:

In 2025, North America dominated the global ADS-B market with a 34.87% share valued at USD 0.73 Billion, growing at a CAGR of 18.87% through 2035. The maturity of the FAA's ADS-B mandate enforcement, the region's status as the world's largest single-country aviation market by aircraft count, and the ongoing NextGen air traffic modernization program, which keeps integrating ADS-B surveillance data into the entire operational backbone of the U.S. national airspace system, all contribute to the region's market leadership.

Asia Pacific, which was valued at USD 0.51 billion in 2025, is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR of 22.47% in the global ADS-B market between 2026 and 2035. The fastest-growing commercial aviation fleet in the world is driving the region's growth trajectory. According to Airbus and Boeing predictions, Asia Pacific will need more than 17,000 new commercial aircraft by 2042, all of which will be equipped with ADS-B avionics as standard equipment.

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Major Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (ADS-B) Companies Analysis Listed in the Report are



Garmin Ltd.

Honeywell International Inc.

L3Harris Technologies Inc.

Thales Group

Collins Aerospace

Indra Sistemas S.A.

Aireon LLC

Saab AB

Aspen Avionics Inc.

Avidyne Corporation

Trig Avionics Limited

FreeFlight Systems

uAvionix Corporation

Becker Avionics GmbH

ACSS (Aviation Communication & Surveillance Systems)

Leonardo S.p.A.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation

Northrop Grumman Corporation

BAE Systems plc Intelcan Technosystems Inc.

Recent Developments:



In 2024, Garmin received FAA TSO and STC approval for its GNX 375 GPS/ADS-B navigator with integrated ADS-B In and Out, enabling single-box compliance for general aviation operators and expanding its position in the growing retrofit market for aircraft requiring both GPS upgrading and ADS-B mandate compliance. In 2025, Honeywell announced certification progress on its next-generation Compact Multi-Mode Receiver with integrated ADS-B In processing, targeting business jet and regional turboprop operators seeking a cost-optimized upgrade path to full ADS-B In situational awareness without a full flight deck replacement.

Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (ADS-B) Market Segmentation

By Type / System



ADS-B Out

ADS-B In Ground-Based ADS-B Systems

By Component



Transponders

Receivers

Antennas Software & Ground Infrastructure

By Application



Airborne Surveillance

Terminal Maneuvering Area (TMA) Surveillance

Airport Surface Surveillance Air Traffic Control (ATC) Surveillance

By Platform / End-Use



Commercial Aviation

Military Aviation

General Aviation Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs)

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):



ENVIRONMENTAL COMPLIANCE METRICS – helps you understand aviation regulatory mandates, airspace surveillance standards, and compliance requirements driving ADS-B system adoption globally.

CAPACITY UTILIZATION RATES – helps you identify airspace utilization efficiency, improved traffic handling capacity, and reduction in congestion through enhanced surveillance capabilities.

SUPPLY CHAIN DISRUPTION INDEX – helps you analyze risks related to avionics components, transponder availability, and ground infrastructure deployment across regions.

TECHNOLOGICAL ADOPTION RATE – helps you uncover adoption trends of ADS-B Out, ADS-B In, and advanced integrated surveillance systems across commercial, military, and UAV platforms.

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE – helps you gauge the competitive strength of key players based on system innovation, component integration, global deployment capabilities, and regulatory compliance strategies. OPERATIONAL EFFICIENCY & SAFETY METRICS – helps you evaluate improvements in aircraft tracking accuracy, air traffic management efficiency, collision avoidance, and overall aviation safety performance.

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Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (ADS-B) Market Report Scope