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Lebanon Reports Heavy Casualties from Israeli Airstrikes
(MENAFN) At least eight people were killed and 55 others injured on Sunday in Israeli airstrikes targeting areas in Beirut’s southern suburbs and northeast of the Lebanese capital, according to local authorities.
A Lebanese news agency reported that an Israeli strike on the Jnah neighborhood in Beirut’s southern suburbs killed five people, including a 15-year-old girl and two Sudanese nationals, and injured 52 others, including eight children.
In a separate statement, Lebanon’s Health Ministry said another strike targeted the hills of Ain Saadeh in the Metn district northeast of Beirut, killing three people—including two women—and wounding three others, all women.
Correspondents reported that Israeli warplanes carried out at least eight airstrikes across Beirut’s southern suburbs since Sunday morning, hitting the neighborhoods of Rweiss, Bir Hassan, Musharrafieh, Hay Madi, and Jnah.
Earlier Sunday, authorities stated that the death toll from Israeli attacks in Lebanon since March 2 had reached 1,461, with 4,430 others injured.
Israel has maintained airstrikes and a ground offensive in southern Lebanon since a cross-border attack by Hezbollah on March 2, despite a ceasefire implemented in November 2024.
Hezbollah, in turn, has launched barrages of rockets into Israel since early March, citing continued Israeli strikes on Lebanon and the killing of Iran’s then-Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in a joint US-Israeli airstrike on February 28.
A Lebanese news agency reported that an Israeli strike on the Jnah neighborhood in Beirut’s southern suburbs killed five people, including a 15-year-old girl and two Sudanese nationals, and injured 52 others, including eight children.
In a separate statement, Lebanon’s Health Ministry said another strike targeted the hills of Ain Saadeh in the Metn district northeast of Beirut, killing three people—including two women—and wounding three others, all women.
Correspondents reported that Israeli warplanes carried out at least eight airstrikes across Beirut’s southern suburbs since Sunday morning, hitting the neighborhoods of Rweiss, Bir Hassan, Musharrafieh, Hay Madi, and Jnah.
Earlier Sunday, authorities stated that the death toll from Israeli attacks in Lebanon since March 2 had reached 1,461, with 4,430 others injured.
Israel has maintained airstrikes and a ground offensive in southern Lebanon since a cross-border attack by Hezbollah on March 2, despite a ceasefire implemented in November 2024.
Hezbollah, in turn, has launched barrages of rockets into Israel since early March, citing continued Israeli strikes on Lebanon and the killing of Iran’s then-Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in a joint US-Israeli airstrike on February 28.
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