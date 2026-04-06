No Layoffs, Salaries On Time: Danube Group Chairman Rizwan Sajan Assures Its 6000+ Workforce Despite Geopolitical Uncertainty

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) At a time when the US–Israel–Iran conflict is reshaping geopolitical and economic realities, businesses across the region are being tested on their ability to adapt and endure. Against this backdrop, Danube Group's Founder and Chairman Rizwan Sajan is setting a strong example of leadership by standing firmly by its workforce.

On Tuesday, Sajan took to Instagram to announce that the company will not lay off any employees.“I've faced many challenging situations in the past – from the Iraqi invasion of Kuwait to the 2008 financial crisis and the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite these, we have always bounced back stronger, and I'm confident we will do so again. During the pandemic, I had committed to not letting go of any employees, and I stood by that promise. Similarly, there will be no layoffs at Danube Group this time as well,” he said.

He further added,“Our 6000+ employees are not just our workforce – they are our family. They helped build Danube Group into what it is today. In times like these, we stand by them with the same commitment. All salaries will be paid on time, and we remain dedicated to serving our clients and customers.”

Over the years, Danube Group has developed a diversified and agile structure spanning building materials, real estate, and home solutions, allowing it to respond effectively to changing market conditions.

In fact, Danube Properties recently unveiled its first large-scale integrated community, Greenz by Danube, featuring premium townhouses and villas, starting from AED 3.5 million with their iconic 1% monthly payment plan, which has been well received by investors and homeowners alike.

The company continues to prioritize execution, ensuring timely project delivery and honoring commitments. As it navigates current geopolitical challenges, Danube Group is not only holding its ground but reinforcing its position – demonstrating that strong fundamentals and decisive leadership can turn uncertainty into sustained progress.