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UAE, Kuwait Intercept Missiles, Drones Launched from Iran

UAE, Kuwait Intercept Missiles, Drones Launched from Iran


2026-04-06 04:30:04
(MENAFN) The United Arab Emirates and Kuwait reported early Monday that their air defense systems successfully intercepted missiles and drones launched from Iran.

In a statement on the social media platform X, the UAE’s Defense Ministry said its air defenses intercepted ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and drones originating from Iran. Kuwait’s Defense Ministry similarly stated that its air defense units intercepted “enemy” missiles and drones.

Both ministries explained that the sounds heard in their countries were the result of their air defense systems responding to the attacks. They also urged citizens and residents to follow all security instructions issued by local authorities.

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