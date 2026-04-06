At 6G@UT Forum, Interdigital To Demonstrate AI-Enabled Teleoperation And Energy Efficient Edge Intelligence

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WILMINGTON, Del., April 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InterDigital, Inc. (Nasdaq: IDCC), a wireless, video and AI technology research and development company, will demonstrate new milestones in AI-enhanced services and energy efficient edge intelligence at the fifth annual 6G@UT Forum, taking place at The University of Texas at Austin.

Managing the overhead of AI model training is a key challenge to applying AI throughout the wireless network. InterDigital is a founding member of the 6G@UT Research Center and has partnered with researchers from The University of Texas at Austin and Keysight Technologies on real-time Over-the-Air Federated Learning (OTA-FL) training, where the aggregation of model updates happens directly "over-the-air." At the forum, InterDigital will conduct a live hardware demonstration of multi-user multiple input multiple output (MIMO) OTA-FL, which uses less spectrum resources and delivers more energy-efficient AI training at the edge device.

InterDigital will also showcase innovation supporting AI-enabled teleoperation, where predictive AI agents stabilize real-time uplink video over cellular networks and a GenAI assistant enhances human judgment for safer remote vehicle operation, despite degraded network conditions. The innovation demonstrates how wireless and AI capabilities can converge to foster intelligent infrastructure for new services.

As part of the forum, InterDigital's Head of Wireless Research Douglas Castor will participate in the panel,“6G: What's in, What's Out, and Why?,” alongside peers from Ericsson, Nokia, Communications Technology Laboratory, and TU Dresden. Doug will share InterDigital's perspective on the research, standards, and pre-standards efforts shaping 6G.

The forum will take place on Thursday, April 9th at The University of Texas at Austin, Mulva Auditorium. Learn more here.

About InterDigital ®

InterDigital is a global research and development company focused primarily on wireless, video, artificial intelligence (“AI”), and related technologies. We design and develop foundational technologies that enable connected, immersive experiences in a broad range of communications and entertainment products and services. We license our innovations worldwide to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications devices, consumer electronics, IoT devices, cars and other motor vehicles, and providers of cloud-based services such as video streaming. As a leader in wireless technology, our engineers have designed and developed a wide range of innovations that are used in wireless products and networks, from the earliest digital cellular systems to 5G and today's most advanced Wi-Fi technologies. We are also a leader in video processing and video encoding/decoding technology, with a significant AI research effort that intersects with both wireless and video technologies. Founded in 1972, InterDigital is listed on Nasdaq.

InterDigital® is a registered trademark of InterDigital, Inc.

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