403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Well-Known American Economist Condemns US-Israeli Actions
(MENAFN) A well-known American economist has argued that Iran has been subjected to unlawful military action by the United States and Israel, dismissing accusations that Tehran has been pursuing nuclear weapons, as stated by reports.
During an interview with a media host, the economist strongly criticized recent remarks made by the US president, who had defended a military operation as a justified response to Iran’s supposed nuclear intentions. The economist rejected this reasoning entirely, portraying the campaign as both unlawful and strategically ineffective.
”Iran is not a guilty party in this, it’s the victim of aggression,” Sachs said, calling the operation devastating, illegal, and ineffective.
He emphasized that Iran’s top religious authority has long opposed the development of nuclear weapons, pointing to consistent declarations over the years.
”The supreme leader famously, unless someone is living in a cave for the past 20 years, said ‘No’ to the weapons,” he said, referring to a religious ruling from the early 2000s.
The economist further highlighted that Iran has shown a sustained willingness to engage diplomatically over an extended period, rather than recently or temporarily.
”Iran had wanted to negotiate, not for the last week, not for the last month, but for the last 15 years,” Sachs added, noting that Tehran opened its nuclear program to UN inspections under the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), an agreement between Iran and major world powers which placed strict limits on Tehran’s nuclear program.
Despite this, the agreement was abandoned by the United States during the president’s earlier term in office. Although diplomatic efforts resumed more recently, the US leadership later claimed that Iran had refused all chances to finalize a new deal.
According to the economist, the withdrawal from the agreement undermined a framework that had effectively restricted Iran’s nuclear capabilities.
According to Sachs, the US president “has ripped up the agreement which absolutely prevented Iran from having a nuclear weapon that they didn’t even want.”
During an interview with a media host, the economist strongly criticized recent remarks made by the US president, who had defended a military operation as a justified response to Iran’s supposed nuclear intentions. The economist rejected this reasoning entirely, portraying the campaign as both unlawful and strategically ineffective.
”Iran is not a guilty party in this, it’s the victim of aggression,” Sachs said, calling the operation devastating, illegal, and ineffective.
He emphasized that Iran’s top religious authority has long opposed the development of nuclear weapons, pointing to consistent declarations over the years.
”The supreme leader famously, unless someone is living in a cave for the past 20 years, said ‘No’ to the weapons,” he said, referring to a religious ruling from the early 2000s.
The economist further highlighted that Iran has shown a sustained willingness to engage diplomatically over an extended period, rather than recently or temporarily.
”Iran had wanted to negotiate, not for the last week, not for the last month, but for the last 15 years,” Sachs added, noting that Tehran opened its nuclear program to UN inspections under the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), an agreement between Iran and major world powers which placed strict limits on Tehran’s nuclear program.
Despite this, the agreement was abandoned by the United States during the president’s earlier term in office. Although diplomatic efforts resumed more recently, the US leadership later claimed that Iran had refused all chances to finalize a new deal.
According to the economist, the withdrawal from the agreement undermined a framework that had effectively restricted Iran’s nuclear capabilities.
According to Sachs, the US president “has ripped up the agreement which absolutely prevented Iran from having a nuclear weapon that they didn’t even want.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
B2BROKER Launches B2TRANSLATE, An AI-Native Localization Platform For Global Brokers To Scale Through
CommentsNo comment