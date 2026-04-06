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Hamas Forces Accuse Israel of Ceasefire Violations
(MENAFN) The Al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas, accused Israel on Sunday of hindering the implementation of the ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip.
Following Israeli moves seen as avoiding its commitments, Washington initiated the second phase of the agreement in mid-January, which has been active since October 10, 2025, as part of US President Donald Trump’s Gaza plan.
In a video statement, Al-Qassam Brigades spokesman Abu Ubaida said: "What is required is to put pressure on Israel to fulfill its obligations in the first phase of the ceasefire agreement before discussing the second phase, and to hold the American administration accountable."
He added: "What the enemy (Israel) could not take from us with tanks and annihilation, it will not take from us through politics and negotiations."
Abu Ubaida also cautioned that "what the enemy is trying to impose on the Palestinian resistance and the people of Gaza is extremely dangerous," without providing further details.
On Friday, Hamas reported that its delegation, led by Gaza chief Khalil al-Hayya, held talks with Egyptian officials and representatives of Palestinian factions. The group also met with the UN’s special coordinator for the Mideast peace process, Nikolay Mladenov, alongside mediators from Egypt, Qatar, and Türkiye.
Following Israeli moves seen as avoiding its commitments, Washington initiated the second phase of the agreement in mid-January, which has been active since October 10, 2025, as part of US President Donald Trump’s Gaza plan.
In a video statement, Al-Qassam Brigades spokesman Abu Ubaida said: "What is required is to put pressure on Israel to fulfill its obligations in the first phase of the ceasefire agreement before discussing the second phase, and to hold the American administration accountable."
He added: "What the enemy (Israel) could not take from us with tanks and annihilation, it will not take from us through politics and negotiations."
Abu Ubaida also cautioned that "what the enemy is trying to impose on the Palestinian resistance and the people of Gaza is extremely dangerous," without providing further details.
On Friday, Hamas reported that its delegation, led by Gaza chief Khalil al-Hayya, held talks with Egyptian officials and representatives of Palestinian factions. The group also met with the UN’s special coordinator for the Mideast peace process, Nikolay Mladenov, alongside mediators from Egypt, Qatar, and Türkiye.
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