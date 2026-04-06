403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Slovak PM Criticizes EU Energy Policy
(MENAFN) Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico has called on the European Union to reconsider its sanctions on Russian energy, urging a shift toward renewed dialogue and warning that current policies risk serious economic fallout, according to reports.
Fico compared the bloc’s approach to a “suicide ship,” arguing that decisions driven by political motives rather than practical considerations are undermining energy security across Europe.
“I am not calling for anything else – only for a return to common sense. The whole EU, and especially the European Commission, are beginning to look like a suicide ship when it comes to energy security,” Fico wrote.
Energy costs within the EU have surged significantly in recent months, with oil and gas prices rising sharply following escalating tensions in the Middle East and earlier moves to reduce reliance on Russian supplies. These increases have intensified concerns about long-term economic stability.
Fico criticized what he described as flawed policymaking within the EU, blaming both institutional leadership and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for worsening the situation.
In addition, he called for the removal of what he labeled as unjustified restrictions and advocated for restoring energy flows through existing infrastructure, particularly the Druzhba pipeline, which has historically transported Russian oil to parts of Europe via Ukraine.
Meanwhile, tensions remain over the pipeline’s status. Ukrainian authorities have claimed it was damaged by a Russian strike, while also signaling willingness to repair it under certain political conditions involving EU financial decisions.
Concerns about the broader economic impact have also been echoed by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who warned that maintaining current measures could lead to a major economic downturn within the bloc.
Despite these warnings, EU Energy Commissioner Dan Jorgensen has indicated that there are no immediate plans to ease the sanctions. He has, however, cautioned that Europe may face a prolonged energy crisis, potentially forcing countries to implement fuel rationing measures.
Fico compared the bloc’s approach to a “suicide ship,” arguing that decisions driven by political motives rather than practical considerations are undermining energy security across Europe.
“I am not calling for anything else – only for a return to common sense. The whole EU, and especially the European Commission, are beginning to look like a suicide ship when it comes to energy security,” Fico wrote.
Energy costs within the EU have surged significantly in recent months, with oil and gas prices rising sharply following escalating tensions in the Middle East and earlier moves to reduce reliance on Russian supplies. These increases have intensified concerns about long-term economic stability.
Fico criticized what he described as flawed policymaking within the EU, blaming both institutional leadership and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for worsening the situation.
In addition, he called for the removal of what he labeled as unjustified restrictions and advocated for restoring energy flows through existing infrastructure, particularly the Druzhba pipeline, which has historically transported Russian oil to parts of Europe via Ukraine.
Meanwhile, tensions remain over the pipeline’s status. Ukrainian authorities have claimed it was damaged by a Russian strike, while also signaling willingness to repair it under certain political conditions involving EU financial decisions.
Concerns about the broader economic impact have also been echoed by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who warned that maintaining current measures could lead to a major economic downturn within the bloc.
Despite these warnings, EU Energy Commissioner Dan Jorgensen has indicated that there are no immediate plans to ease the sanctions. He has, however, cautioned that Europe may face a prolonged energy crisis, potentially forcing countries to implement fuel rationing measures.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
B2BROKER Launches B2TRANSLATE, An AI-Native Localization Platform For Global Brokers To Scale Through
CommentsNo comment