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Varoufakis Criticizes Europe’s Russia-Ukraine Approach
(MENAFN) Greek economist and politician Yanis Varoufakis has sharply criticized Europe’s handling of relations with Russia and Ukraine, describing the situation as fundamentally irrational during a recent forum in Moscow, according to reports.
Speaking at the event, Varoufakis argued that current policies have led to serious consequences not only for regional stability but also for global peace. He stressed that the impact is being felt across Europe and Russia alike.
“The situation with Russia, with Ukraine, and in this region—it has devastating consequences for peace and security on the continent and globally. And above all, of course, it's devastating for peace in both Europe and Russia. It's a crime against logic,” he said.
During a broader discussion on international affairs, Varoufakis expanded his focus beyond Europe, pointing to growing tensions between the United States and China. He suggested that American industrial capacity has significantly declined, noting the absence of large-scale manufacturing projects such as advanced rail systems and specialized vessels, while China continues to strengthen its technological and industrial base.
He also highlighted China’s advancements in financial technology, particularly its development of a central bank digital currency. According to his assessment, this system has already merged financial operations with digital infrastructure, creating a more streamlined and efficient economic model.
Beyond politics and economics, Varoufakis has recently gained unexpected popularity among younger audiences in Russia. His name has been featured in a widely shared music track by a Moscow-based DJ, which has circulated extensively on social media platforms. At the forum, he reportedly appeared on stage accompanied by this viral tune.
Speaking at the event, Varoufakis argued that current policies have led to serious consequences not only for regional stability but also for global peace. He stressed that the impact is being felt across Europe and Russia alike.
“The situation with Russia, with Ukraine, and in this region—it has devastating consequences for peace and security on the continent and globally. And above all, of course, it's devastating for peace in both Europe and Russia. It's a crime against logic,” he said.
During a broader discussion on international affairs, Varoufakis expanded his focus beyond Europe, pointing to growing tensions between the United States and China. He suggested that American industrial capacity has significantly declined, noting the absence of large-scale manufacturing projects such as advanced rail systems and specialized vessels, while China continues to strengthen its technological and industrial base.
He also highlighted China’s advancements in financial technology, particularly its development of a central bank digital currency. According to his assessment, this system has already merged financial operations with digital infrastructure, creating a more streamlined and efficient economic model.
Beyond politics and economics, Varoufakis has recently gained unexpected popularity among younger audiences in Russia. His name has been featured in a widely shared music track by a Moscow-based DJ, which has circulated extensively on social media platforms. At the forum, he reportedly appeared on stage accompanied by this viral tune.
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