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Ukrainian Ombudsman Warns of Youth Hostility Toward Draft Officers
(MENAFN) Ukraine’s military ombudsman, Olga Reshetilova, has raised concerns that schoolchildren are increasingly targeting conscription officers after viewing viral videos showing officers attempting to compel reluctant recruits into service, according to reports.
Speaking on a radio program, Reshetilova noted that Russia has circulated clips depicting violent interactions during the country’s ongoing conscription campaign, known locally as “busification,” but acknowledged that the narrative has gained traction domestically.
“Schoolchildren, having watched Russian TikTok videos about the recruitment centers, start harassing people in military uniform on the streets,” she said, calling it “a very dangerous signal, because children’s psyche is not ready.”
Reshetilova highlighted that parents may inadvertently exacerbate the situation by discussing forced conscription openly in front of their children. She emphasized the need for measures to address teenage aggression toward military personnel, advocating for a “nationwide information policy… in cultivating respect for a person in uniform.”
The warning comes amid a highly contentious draft campaign, which has produced thousands of videos showing clashes between conscription officers and civilians. Many of these encounters have led to serious consequences, including injuries and, in some documented cases, deaths. Clips often depict bystanders attempting to prevent individuals from being conscripted.
Reports have also highlighted systemic human rights concerns in the recruitment process, citing incidents of beatings and forced conscription of people with disabilities. While Volodymyr Zelensky has acknowledged issues and ordered reforms, his top defense official has emphasized that compulsory mobilization remains essential to maintain front-line defenses and replace battlefield losses.
Speaking on a radio program, Reshetilova noted that Russia has circulated clips depicting violent interactions during the country’s ongoing conscription campaign, known locally as “busification,” but acknowledged that the narrative has gained traction domestically.
“Schoolchildren, having watched Russian TikTok videos about the recruitment centers, start harassing people in military uniform on the streets,” she said, calling it “a very dangerous signal, because children’s psyche is not ready.”
Reshetilova highlighted that parents may inadvertently exacerbate the situation by discussing forced conscription openly in front of their children. She emphasized the need for measures to address teenage aggression toward military personnel, advocating for a “nationwide information policy… in cultivating respect for a person in uniform.”
The warning comes amid a highly contentious draft campaign, which has produced thousands of videos showing clashes between conscription officers and civilians. Many of these encounters have led to serious consequences, including injuries and, in some documented cases, deaths. Clips often depict bystanders attempting to prevent individuals from being conscripted.
Reports have also highlighted systemic human rights concerns in the recruitment process, citing incidents of beatings and forced conscription of people with disabilities. While Volodymyr Zelensky has acknowledged issues and ordered reforms, his top defense official has emphasized that compulsory mobilization remains essential to maintain front-line defenses and replace battlefield losses.
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