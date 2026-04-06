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King Charles III Issues Easter Message After Criticism Over Ramadan Greetings
(MENAFN) British King Charles III has delivered an Easter message to Christian communities following criticism that he would remain silent, after previously sending greetings to Muslims during Ramadan, according to reports.
The monarch, who serves as the Supreme Governor of the Church of England, initially drew attention when a Buckingham Palace representative indicated he would not issue an Easter message. The announcement sparked widespread social media backlash, with many describing the omission as “disappointing.”
“We are hurting as a nation, we needed a message of Easter hope,” one commentator wrote online.
Observers also pointed to the Royal family’s February message marking the start of Ramadan: “Wishing all Muslims in the UK, the Commonwealth and around the world a blessed and peaceful Ramadan,” and its March post acknowledging Eid al-Fitr: “Eid Mubarak to Muslims celebrating in the UK and around the world.”
Several Christian leaders in the UK voiced concern over the perceived imbalance. Gavin Ashenden, former chaplain to the late Queen Elizabeth II, stated that the initial silence could give the impression that the King “is more sympathetic to Islam.” He added that this was especially concerning at a time when, in his view, “Christianity throughout the West – but particularly in this country, and Anglicanism above all – is beginning to sink into decay.”
The monarch, who serves as the Supreme Governor of the Church of England, initially drew attention when a Buckingham Palace representative indicated he would not issue an Easter message. The announcement sparked widespread social media backlash, with many describing the omission as “disappointing.”
“We are hurting as a nation, we needed a message of Easter hope,” one commentator wrote online.
Observers also pointed to the Royal family’s February message marking the start of Ramadan: “Wishing all Muslims in the UK, the Commonwealth and around the world a blessed and peaceful Ramadan,” and its March post acknowledging Eid al-Fitr: “Eid Mubarak to Muslims celebrating in the UK and around the world.”
Several Christian leaders in the UK voiced concern over the perceived imbalance. Gavin Ashenden, former chaplain to the late Queen Elizabeth II, stated that the initial silence could give the impression that the King “is more sympathetic to Islam.” He added that this was especially concerning at a time when, in his view, “Christianity throughout the West – but particularly in this country, and Anglicanism above all – is beginning to sink into decay.”
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