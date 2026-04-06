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Ukrainian Drone Hits Russian Apartment Block
(MENAFN) A Ukrainian drone struck the Black Sea city of Novorossiysk during a broader wave of attacks on southern Russian cities, leaving eight civilians injured, according to reports.
Krasnodar Region Governor Veniamin Kondratyev said that air raid sirens were activated across several coastal towns, including the resort city of Sochi, from Sunday into Monday.
In Novorossiysk, two children and one adult were hurt in a private residence, while three others sustained injuries in an apartment block strike. In a separate roadside incident on the city outskirts, two more people were injured. Kondratyev reported that six apartment blocks and two individual homes were damaged, and debris from the drone fell onto multiple industrial sites.
Novorossiysk, which has a population of about 250,000, hosts both a commercial port and a naval base on the Black Sea. The Russian Defense Ministry stated that 148 drones were intercepted in various regions on Sunday night.
This follows a recent incident in the Sea of Azov, where a Ukrainian drone sank the Russian grain vessel Volgo-Balt 138, resulting in one fatality among the crew.
Krasnodar Region Governor Veniamin Kondratyev said that air raid sirens were activated across several coastal towns, including the resort city of Sochi, from Sunday into Monday.
In Novorossiysk, two children and one adult were hurt in a private residence, while three others sustained injuries in an apartment block strike. In a separate roadside incident on the city outskirts, two more people were injured. Kondratyev reported that six apartment blocks and two individual homes were damaged, and debris from the drone fell onto multiple industrial sites.
Novorossiysk, which has a population of about 250,000, hosts both a commercial port and a naval base on the Black Sea. The Russian Defense Ministry stated that 148 drones were intercepted in various regions on Sunday night.
This follows a recent incident in the Sea of Azov, where a Ukrainian drone sank the Russian grain vessel Volgo-Balt 138, resulting in one fatality among the crew.
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