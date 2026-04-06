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Iran Condemns Trump for Worsening Strait of Hormuz Situation
(MENAFN) Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf has criticized US President Donald Trump, saying his policies toward Iran are worsening life for ordinary Americans, according to reports.
Trump, in a post on Truth Social, warned that Iran would be “living in hell” unless the Strait of Hormuz was reopened to shipping by a specified deadline. He reiterated threats to target Iranian infrastructure, including power plants and bridges.
Responding on social media, Qalibaf called on Trump to stop what he described as a “dangerous game,” stating: “Your reckless moves are dragging the United States into a living HELL for every single family, and our whole region is going to burn because you insist on following Netanyahu’s commands.” He added, “Make no mistake: You won’t gain anything through war crimes.”
Iran had closed the Strait of Hormuz to “enemy ships” shortly after the US and Israel launched air operations on February 28. Authorities later announced that navigation rules would remain restricted for the US and Israel for an extended period.
The strait is a crucial chokepoint, handling roughly 20–25% of global oil shipments and around 20% of liquefied natural gas trade. Ongoing disruptions have contributed to rising energy costs, including in the US, where gasoline prices have reached $4 per gallon for the first time since 2022.
A Russian envoy in Vienna, Mikhail Ulyanov, stated that Washington appears to misunderstand Tehran’s stance, noting that Iran would only consider agreements founded on “reasonable compromises,” rather than ultimatums.
Trump, in a post on Truth Social, warned that Iran would be “living in hell” unless the Strait of Hormuz was reopened to shipping by a specified deadline. He reiterated threats to target Iranian infrastructure, including power plants and bridges.
Responding on social media, Qalibaf called on Trump to stop what he described as a “dangerous game,” stating: “Your reckless moves are dragging the United States into a living HELL for every single family, and our whole region is going to burn because you insist on following Netanyahu’s commands.” He added, “Make no mistake: You won’t gain anything through war crimes.”
Iran had closed the Strait of Hormuz to “enemy ships” shortly after the US and Israel launched air operations on February 28. Authorities later announced that navigation rules would remain restricted for the US and Israel for an extended period.
The strait is a crucial chokepoint, handling roughly 20–25% of global oil shipments and around 20% of liquefied natural gas trade. Ongoing disruptions have contributed to rising energy costs, including in the US, where gasoline prices have reached $4 per gallon for the first time since 2022.
A Russian envoy in Vienna, Mikhail Ulyanov, stated that Washington appears to misunderstand Tehran’s stance, noting that Iran would only consider agreements founded on “reasonable compromises,” rather than ultimatums.
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