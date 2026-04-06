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Afghanistan Floods Leave Nearly One Hundred Dead
(MENAFN) The devastating human toll of catastrophic flooding sweeping across Afghanistan has climbed to at least 99 dead and 154 wounded over just nine days, as relentless rainfall continues to pummel the war-scarred and impoverished nation, a senior disaster management official confirmed Sunday.
Hafiz Mohammad Yusuf Hammad, spokesman for the National Disaster Management Authority, said torrential downpours that first broke on March 26 have since unleashed a brutal combination of flash floods, landslides, thunderstorms, and lightning strikes — inflicting a devastating human, agricultural, and infrastructural toll across the country.
The scale of material destruction is staggering. Floodwaters have completely or partially demolished 5,000 residential structures, erased 355 kilometers of road networks, and submerged more than 14,405 acres of farmland — a catastrophic blow to a population already teetering on the edge of food insecurity. In total, 8,532 families have been directly displaced or impacted by the disaster, Hammad said.
Emergency response teams have been rushed to the hardest-hit communities, where relief distribution operations are actively underway alongside ongoing assessments of the full extent of structural and agricultural damage, the spokesman added.
The crisis shows no signs of abating. Afghanistan's national meteorological authority has issued fresh alerts forecasting continued heavy precipitation, warning of elevated flood risks in remote and exposed communities spanning all 34 of the country's provinces in the days immediately ahead — raising fears that the death toll could climb further before conditions stabilize.
Hafiz Mohammad Yusuf Hammad, spokesman for the National Disaster Management Authority, said torrential downpours that first broke on March 26 have since unleashed a brutal combination of flash floods, landslides, thunderstorms, and lightning strikes — inflicting a devastating human, agricultural, and infrastructural toll across the country.
The scale of material destruction is staggering. Floodwaters have completely or partially demolished 5,000 residential structures, erased 355 kilometers of road networks, and submerged more than 14,405 acres of farmland — a catastrophic blow to a population already teetering on the edge of food insecurity. In total, 8,532 families have been directly displaced or impacted by the disaster, Hammad said.
Emergency response teams have been rushed to the hardest-hit communities, where relief distribution operations are actively underway alongside ongoing assessments of the full extent of structural and agricultural damage, the spokesman added.
The crisis shows no signs of abating. Afghanistan's national meteorological authority has issued fresh alerts forecasting continued heavy precipitation, warning of elevated flood risks in remote and exposed communities spanning all 34 of the country's provinces in the days immediately ahead — raising fears that the death toll could climb further before conditions stabilize.
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