DICID Postpones 16Th Conference To End Of 2026

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Doha International Centre for Interfaith Dialogue (DICID) announced the postponement of the 16th international conference, entitled 'Religious Dialogue in the Digital Age: New Horizons for Peacebuilding,' until the end of 2026.

In a statement to QNA, Chairman of the Board of Directors of DICID H E Dr. Ibrahim bin Saleh Al Naimi said that the conference scheduled to be held on April 21 and 23, which convenes as a scholarly and intellectual platform for exchanging of expertise and the formulation of innovative strategies that leverage digital capabilities to promote the values of dialogue, coexistence, and sustainable peace, will now take place at the end of 2026.