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Road Closures and Traffic Diversions at the Dead Sea on Friday Ahead of the 30th Bromine Dead Sea Ultra Marathon
(MENAFN- Yahoo) Amman, Jordan (April 2026) – Run Jordan announced a series of road closures and traffic diversions along the routes of the Bromine Dead Sea Ultra Marathon, scheduled to take place on Friday, April 10, in coordination with the Greater Amman Municipality and the Central Traffic Department, in order to ensure the safety of participants and the public.
This annual event continues to highlight Jord’n’s position as a leading destination for sports tourism, taking place in the Dead Sea region, the lowest point on Earth, and organized in line with international standards that prioritize runner safety and high-quality race management.
Road closures will be implemented starting from midnight on Friday (12:00 AM) until 1:00 PM on the same day. The road from Rama Traffic Lights towards Baptism Site Intersection will be closed in one direction starting from midnight. The road from Baptism Site Intersection towards the hotel area and Amman Tourist Beach will be closed in one direction starting from 2:00 AM. In addition, the main road leading to the Baptism Site will be completely closed from 2:00 AM. The road between the checkpoint and the hotel area will be partially closed starting from midnight and fully closed from 4:00 AM until 1:00 PM.
Run Jordan also noted that the designated parking and gathering area for vehicles and buses this year will be at the rally service area opposite the Crowne Plaza Dead Sea.
Regarding alternative routes, motorists heading to King Hussein Bridge are advised to use the Southern Shouneh route from Rama Intersection, or alternatively via the Sea Level Road towards Kafrein Dam and then to Southern Shouneh. Access to the Baptism Site will be available through back roads through the farming areas. Drivers may also use the hotel road with caution in both directions between Rama Intersection and Amman Tourist Beach. Those traveling from the south towards Amman can use the Dead Sea Panorama–Madaba road.
The event features three main races, with the 50 km Ultra Marathon (individual and relay) and the 21 km Half Marathon starting at 6:00 AM from Amman Tourist Beach, followed by the 21 km race for athletes with disabilities at 6:10 AM from the same location. The 10 km race will start at 9:00 AM, 2 km after the Baptism Site Intersection.
Run Jordan emphasized that these traffic measures are in place to ensure maximum safety, and urged the public to follow official traffic instructions and use alternative routes to avoid congestion.
This annual event continues to highlight Jord’n’s position as a leading destination for sports tourism, taking place in the Dead Sea region, the lowest point on Earth, and organized in line with international standards that prioritize runner safety and high-quality race management.
Road closures will be implemented starting from midnight on Friday (12:00 AM) until 1:00 PM on the same day. The road from Rama Traffic Lights towards Baptism Site Intersection will be closed in one direction starting from midnight. The road from Baptism Site Intersection towards the hotel area and Amman Tourist Beach will be closed in one direction starting from 2:00 AM. In addition, the main road leading to the Baptism Site will be completely closed from 2:00 AM. The road between the checkpoint and the hotel area will be partially closed starting from midnight and fully closed from 4:00 AM until 1:00 PM.
Run Jordan also noted that the designated parking and gathering area for vehicles and buses this year will be at the rally service area opposite the Crowne Plaza Dead Sea.
Regarding alternative routes, motorists heading to King Hussein Bridge are advised to use the Southern Shouneh route from Rama Intersection, or alternatively via the Sea Level Road towards Kafrein Dam and then to Southern Shouneh. Access to the Baptism Site will be available through back roads through the farming areas. Drivers may also use the hotel road with caution in both directions between Rama Intersection and Amman Tourist Beach. Those traveling from the south towards Amman can use the Dead Sea Panorama–Madaba road.
The event features three main races, with the 50 km Ultra Marathon (individual and relay) and the 21 km Half Marathon starting at 6:00 AM from Amman Tourist Beach, followed by the 21 km race for athletes with disabilities at 6:10 AM from the same location. The 10 km race will start at 9:00 AM, 2 km after the Baptism Site Intersection.
Run Jordan emphasized that these traffic measures are in place to ensure maximum safety, and urged the public to follow official traffic instructions and use alternative routes to avoid congestion.
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