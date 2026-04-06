Union Ministers Greet 13.4 Crore Workers On Foundation Day, Recall BJP's Journey From Jana Sangh To Global Prominence

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 6 (IANS) Union Ministers on Monday extended greetings to the 13.4 crore workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on the occasion of its Foundation Day, highlighting the party's journey and the contributions of generations of leaders and workers over the past several decades.

Speaking to reporters, Union Minister Piyush Goyal conveyed his wishes, stating,“My greetings to 13.4 crore 'karyakartas' of the Bharatiya Janata Party on this auspicious day, as we celebrate the 47th Foundation Day of the world's largest political party. This organisation has been built through the dedication and hard work of our senior leaders and party workers over the last 75 years, dating back to the days of the Jana Sangh.”

He paid tribute to key figures such as Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee, Deendayal Upadhyaya, and Atal Bihari Vajpayee, noting their role in laying the ideological foundation of the movement.

Goyal added that the BJP was established in 1980 in Mumbai under the leadership of Vajpayee and recalled his personal association with the party's early years.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari also reflected on the party's early days, saying,“The Bharatiya Janata Party was founded several decades ago in the presence of eminent leaders like Ram Jethmalani and Shanti Bhushan. Leaders from across regions participated in discussions on the party's ideology, vision, and constitutional principles.”

Meanwhile, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia described the occasion as a moment to reaffirm commitment to national development.

“Today is the Foundation Day of the BJP, a day that marks the beginning of a movement rooted in unity and integrity. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the party is working with dedication. It will continue to contribute towards achieving the goal of a 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047,” he said.

The BJP celebrates its Foundation Day on April 6 every year, marking its inception in 1980. Founded by Atal Bihari Vajpayee its first president and other former members of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, the party emerged following the dissolution of the Janata Party. Over the years, it has grown into one of India's most prominent political forces, with a strong organisational base and a nationwide presence.