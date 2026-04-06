IPL 2026: They Just Stuck To A Bad Plan, Says Rayudu On CSK Third Straight Loss

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, April 6 (IANS) Former Chennai Super Kings batter Ambati Rayudu believes the team "stuck to a bad plan" that hurt as they slumped to a 43-run defeat against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in their IPL 2026 clash at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

CSK endured a difficult outing with the ball as RCB piled up a massive 250/3, powered by a late onslaught from Tim David and Rajat Patidar, who added 99 runs in just 35 balls. The visitors then fell short despite a fighting chase, eventually being bowled out for 207.

Analysing CSK's bowling effort, Rayudu pointed out that the issue was not merely planning, but the inability to deviate when things began to unravel.

"More than a bad plan, they just stuck to that bad plan. There was nobody to intervene and to just take some time off, take those 20-30 seconds, just make it slightly more slow and then guide the bowler with a message. I think they should have slowed it down a little bit," Rayudu told ESPNCricinfo.

RCB's late surge, which saw them smash 97 runs in the final five overs, exposed CSK's struggles at the death. "Their follow-up balls after a boundary or a six aren't great," Rayudu added.

"Generally, as a bowler, you need to be aware that, okay, I have been hit for a six, but it's the next ball that matters. Whenever you see good death bowlers, they always follow up with a very good ball. But their powerplay bowling and middle-overs bowling was much better than what it was last game."

In contrast, Rayudu praised RCB's game awareness and ability to respond dynamically to changing situations, which have contributed to their dominant run, including a fourth consecutive win over CSK. "RCB, meanwhile, are not letting anything just pass by; they just want to control every scenario, every over," he said.