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NASA Says Artemis II Crew to Witness Unseen Regions of Moon
(MENAFN) NASA has announced that the Artemis II mission will provide astronauts with the opportunity to observe portions of the Moon never before seen by human eyes. During Monday’s six-hour flyby, the crew will pass around the Moon’s far side, reaching their closest point and gaining a unique perspective on regions previously unobserved.
According to NASA’s Science Mission Directorate lead, Kelsey Young, much of the Moon’s far side remained largely unseen because Apollo missions were scheduled to land when the near side was illuminated, leaving the opposite hemisphere minimally explored by human observers. “So as they get closer, they'll be able to see features that human eyes have never before seen,” Young said.
NASA’s Space Launch System (SLS) program official John Honeycutt added that areas previously captured only by robotic spacecraft will now be viewed directly by humans, referencing recent imagery from the Orion spacecraft.
The crew will also witness a solar eclipse lasting approximately 53 minutes, occurring about an hour after Earthrise. The Artemis II mission forms a key component of NASA’s long-term plan to return humans to the Moon and eventually establish a permanent lunar base for ongoing exploration.
According to NASA’s Science Mission Directorate lead, Kelsey Young, much of the Moon’s far side remained largely unseen because Apollo missions were scheduled to land when the near side was illuminated, leaving the opposite hemisphere minimally explored by human observers. “So as they get closer, they'll be able to see features that human eyes have never before seen,” Young said.
NASA’s Space Launch System (SLS) program official John Honeycutt added that areas previously captured only by robotic spacecraft will now be viewed directly by humans, referencing recent imagery from the Orion spacecraft.
The crew will also witness a solar eclipse lasting approximately 53 minutes, occurring about an hour after Earthrise. The Artemis II mission forms a key component of NASA’s long-term plan to return humans to the Moon and eventually establish a permanent lunar base for ongoing exploration.
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