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US Muslim Group Calls on Lawmakers to Act Against Iran War
(MENAFN) The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), the largest Muslim civil rights organization in the United States, has criticized President Donald Trump’s recent social media post and called on Congress to reconvene to vote on ending the war against Iran, according to reports.
The call came after Trump posted on Truth Social, stating that Tuesday “will be power plant day, and bridge day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran,” and urging Tehran to open the Strait of Hormuz. He added, “Or you'll be living in hell — just watch! Praise be to Allah.”
CAIR described the president’s threats to strike civilian infrastructure as “reckless, dangerous” and said they reveal “indifference to human life and contempt for religious beliefs.” The organization also noted that using “Praise be to Allah” alongside violent threats shows a “willingness to weaponize religious language while simultaneously denigrating Islam.”
The group urged lawmakers not to remain on recess while the president “openly promises to commit war crimes,” emphasizing that Congress has a duty to reassert authority over matters of war and peace.
“These statements are not made in a vacuum. They follow a long pattern of anti-Muslim rhetoric and policies that have dehumanized Muslims at home and abroad,” CAIR added.
The call came after Trump posted on Truth Social, stating that Tuesday “will be power plant day, and bridge day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran,” and urging Tehran to open the Strait of Hormuz. He added, “Or you'll be living in hell — just watch! Praise be to Allah.”
CAIR described the president’s threats to strike civilian infrastructure as “reckless, dangerous” and said they reveal “indifference to human life and contempt for religious beliefs.” The organization also noted that using “Praise be to Allah” alongside violent threats shows a “willingness to weaponize religious language while simultaneously denigrating Islam.”
The group urged lawmakers not to remain on recess while the president “openly promises to commit war crimes,” emphasizing that Congress has a duty to reassert authority over matters of war and peace.
“These statements are not made in a vacuum. They follow a long pattern of anti-Muslim rhetoric and policies that have dehumanized Muslims at home and abroad,” CAIR added.
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