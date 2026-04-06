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Suspicious Projectiles Reported Near Container Ship at UAE Port
(MENAFN) The UK Office of Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) reported that unknown projectiles were observed near a vessel at Khor Fakkan Port in the United Arab Emirates. According to the report, the ship’s captain saw multiple splashes from unidentified projectiles close to his container ship while it was being loaded.
Authorities are investigating both the origin of the projectiles and the circumstances of the incident. In the meantime, UKMTO advised vessels in the area to remain alert and report any suspicious activity. Sharjah authorities confirmed that no injuries occurred and said updates would be provided as more information becomes available.
The incident comes amid rising regional tensions following a US-Israeli offensive against Iran that began on February 28, which resulted in over 1,340 casualties. In response, Iran has conducted missile and drone strikes targeting Israel, as well as other countries in the region hosting US forces, and has restricted maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz.
Authorities are investigating both the origin of the projectiles and the circumstances of the incident. In the meantime, UKMTO advised vessels in the area to remain alert and report any suspicious activity. Sharjah authorities confirmed that no injuries occurred and said updates would be provided as more information becomes available.
The incident comes amid rising regional tensions following a US-Israeli offensive against Iran that began on February 28, which resulted in over 1,340 casualties. In response, Iran has conducted missile and drone strikes targeting Israel, as well as other countries in the region hosting US forces, and has restricted maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz.
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