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Senior Iranian Air Defense Commander Murdered in US-Israeli Strikes
(MENAFN) Brigadier General Masoud Zarei, head of Iran’s Army Air Defense College in Shahin Shahr, was killed during US-Israeli attacks, Iranian media reported on Sunday.
The incident comes amid heightened hostilities following the joint US-Israeli offensive on Iran that began on February 28, which has reportedly killed more than 1,340 people, including the then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. In retaliation, Iran has launched missile and drone strikes against Israel, as well as against US military positions in Jordan, Iraq, and other Gulf states, while restricting ship movements through the Strait of Hormuz.
The incident comes amid heightened hostilities following the joint US-Israeli offensive on Iran that began on February 28, which has reportedly killed more than 1,340 people, including the then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. In retaliation, Iran has launched missile and drone strikes against Israel, as well as against US military positions in Jordan, Iraq, and other Gulf states, while restricting ship movements through the Strait of Hormuz.
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