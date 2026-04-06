Counselling Services Birmingham UK Phinity Therapy Brings Expert Relationship & Marriage Counselling To South Birmingham And Solihull

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"Phinity Therapy offers expert counselling in Birmingham UK, including relationship counselling, marriage counselling & counselling near me. Serving Shirley, Solihull, Rubery, Frankley & Halesowen. Book today at phinitytherapy."In Sandwell - bordering Birmingham - over 1 in 5 patients waited more than 90 days for NHS talking therapies. Phinity Therapy is now welcoming new clients for counselling in Birmingham, Shirley, Solihull, Rubery, Frankley, and Halesowen - offering professional, accredited support when you need it most.

BIRMINGHAM, WEST MIDLANDS - Phinity Therapy, a leading provider of counselling services Birmingham UK, has announced the expansion of its relationship, marriage, and individual counselling services to serve communities across South Birmingham and Solihull. The practice is now accepting new clients in Shirley (B90), Solihull (B91/B92), Rubery (B45), Frankley (B32), and Halesowen (B62/B63), offering flexible in-person and online appointments with accredited counsellors and psychotherapists. If you are ready to book a counsellor in Birmingham, Phinity Therapy is welcoming new referrals now.

Counselling is a structured, evidence-based talking therapy that helps individuals, couples, and families work through emotional difficulties, relationship challenges, and mental health struggles. Marriage counselling supports partners in rebuilding communication, resolving conflict, and strengthening commitment. Relationship counselling Birmingham provides a safe, neutral space for couples to explore issues affecting their bond - whether in early stages or long-term breakdown.

"So many people in Birmingham and the surrounding areas are struggling in silence, unsure where to turn. At Phinity Therapy, we believe everyone deserves access to quality counselling near me - compassionate, professional, and without a months-long wait. Whether you need individual support or marriage counselling Birmingham, we are here. Do not wait - speak to a therapist today." - Spokesperson, Phinity Therapy | Birmingham, West Midlands

In Sandwell - directly bordering Birmingham - NHS data confirms over 1 in 5 patients waited more than 90 days for a first talking therapy appointment. Phinity Therapy offers appointments typically within days.

Counselling Birmingham - Full Range of Talking Therapy Services

Phinity Therapy provides a comprehensive suite of counselling Birmingham UK services for individuals, couples, and families. Whether you are searching for a counsellor near me, want to book a counsellor in Birmingham, or need a specialist in marriage counselling Birmingham, the practice delivers expert, empathetic support:



Counselling Birmingham / Counselling Birmingham UK - individual talking therapy for anxiety, depression, grief, trauma, and life transitions

Relationship Counselling Birmingham - helping couples identify damaging patterns and rebuild healthier, more fulfilling connections

Marriage Counselling Birmingham - structured support for married couples navigating conflict, infidelity, communication breakdown, or separation

Marriage Counselling - evidence-based sessions focused on long-term commitment, trust, and emotional intimacy

Counselling Near Me (Shirley B90, Solihull B91/B92, Rubery B45, Frankley B32, Halesowen B62/B63) - accessible local appointments across South Birmingham and the Solihull borough

Online Counselling - secure video sessions for clients across Birmingham and the wider UK Counselling / Counseling - both spellings, one standard of care; Phinity Therapy welcomes clients however they search

Serving Shirley, Solihull, Rubery, Frankley & Halesowen - Counselling Near Me, Made Real

Access to quality counselling should never depend on where you live. Phinity Therapy is proud to serve clients across South Birmingham and Solihull, with particular reach into:



Shirley (B90) - relationship counselling and marriage counselling near Solihull

Solihull (B91/B92) - individual and couples counselling Birmingham UK

Rubery (B45) - accessible counselling near me in South Birmingham

Frankley (B32) - local counsellor and talking therapy support

Halesowen (B62/B63) - relationship and marriage counselling West Midlands Birmingham City Centre & South Birmingham - in-person and online counselling Birmingham

The practice offers flexible appointment times, culturally sensitive care, and both in-person and remote sessions - ensuring that counselling near me is a reality for every community across the region. All counsellors are accredited with BACP, UKCP, or equivalent professional bodies, and bring specialist experience in relationship counselling, marriage counselling, and individual counselling Birmingham UK. You can speak to a therapist today - online or in-person, at a time that works for you.

Why Birmingham Clients Choose Phinity Therapy for Counselling & Marriage Counselling

When searching for counselling Birmingham, marriage counselling Birmingham, or a trusted counsellor in the West Midlands, clients consistently choose Phinity Therapy. Whether you want to book a counsellor in Birmingham for the first time or return to support after a difficult period, here is why so many choose Phinity:



Accredited Counsellors & Psychotherapists - registered with BACP, UKCP, and BPS

Specialist Relationship & Marriage Counselling - evidence-based, results-focused sessions

Inclusive & Culturally Sensitive Practice - welcoming all backgrounds, faiths, and identities

Fast Access to Appointments - typically within days, not months

Flexible In-Person & Online Counselling - across Birmingham and the UK Transparent, Accessible Pricing - sliding scale options available

Whether you are seeking counselling for personal struggles, relationship counselling Birmingham for a partnership under strain, or marriage counselling Birmingham to rebuild what matters most - do not wait. Speak to a therapist today at Phinity Therapy.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is counselling and how does it help? Counselling is a confidential, structured talking therapy in which a trained counsellor helps you explore your thoughts, feelings, and behaviours. At Phinity Therapy Birmingham, counselling sessions are tailored to your individual needs and can address anxiety, depression, relationship difficulties, grief, trauma, and more. Sessions typically last 50 minutes and are available in-person or online.

What is the difference between counselling and marriage counselling? Counselling typically refers to individual talking therapy, while marriage counselling Birmingham involves both partners attending sessions together. Both are offered at Phinity Therapy, and some clients choose to combine individual counselling with joint sessions for the best outcomes. Ready to begin? Book a counsellor in Birmingham today at phinitytherapy.

Do you offer counselling near me in Solihull and South Birmingham? Yes. Phinity Therapy serves clients across Shirley (B90), Solihull (B91/B92), Rubery (B45), Frankley (B32), and Halesowen (B62/B63), as well as Birmingham city centre. Online counselling near me is also available for clients anywhere in the UK. Speak to a therapist today - appointments available within days.

How much does counselling in Birmingham cost? The cost of counselling Birmingham UK at Phinity Therapy varies by session type and therapist. Sliding scale pricing is available to ensure counselling is accessible to all. Visit phinitytherapy for current fees and to book a free initial consultation.

About Phinity Therapy

Phinity Therapy is a leading Birmingham-based mental health and counselling practice offering relationship counselling Birmingham, marriage counselling Birmingham, counselling Birmingham UK, and a full suite of individual and couples talking therapies. The practice serves clients across Birmingham, Shirley (B90), Solihull (B91/B92), Rubery (B45), Frankley (B32), Halesowen (B62/B63), and the wider West Midlands. Led by BACP-, UKCP-, and BPS-accredited counsellors and psychotherapists, Phinity Therapy is committed to inclusive, evidence-based care for every client - in-person and online.