Kazakhstan Adopts Roadmap To Promote New Constitution

MENAFN - Trend News Agency). The Government of Kazakhstan has approved an action plan aimed at explaining the provisions of the country's Constitution adopted at a national referendum on March 15, 2026, Trend reports via the Kazakh government.

The corresponding resolution was signed by Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov.

The document is designed to ensure a systematic approach to explaining the key provisions of the Constitution, improve legal awareness among citizens, and implement legislative measures stemming from the law.

The plan includes 36 measures across three main areas: organizational steps, public awareness and outreach, and legal support for the Constitution's implementation.

As part of the organizational measures, the government will ensure the publication and distribution of the Constitution's text, including in accessible formats for persons with disabilities, as well as its placement on digital platforms. Plans also include scientific and expert support, visual and informational campaigns, thematic materials, and educational exhibitions.

Special attention will be given to strengthening legal culture and raising public legal literacy. The plan includes training seminars and educational initiatives, updates to school and university curricula. A comprehensive media plan and series of public events will be rolled out as part of the awareness campaign.

The plan also envisages measures to ensure legal implementation of the Constitution, including legislative work, analysis of existing laws, and updates to national strategies and concepts in line with the new Basic Law.