Ukraine Repairs 2.7 Million Sq M Of Roads Svyrydenko
According to her, road works are ongoing across Ukraine on international highways and public roads. Nearly 170 crews and more than 1,500 workers are operating nationwide every day.
"As of today, about 50% of routine repairs on international highways have been completed. All routine repair works on these roads are expected to be finished by May 1, while major works are scheduled for completion by June 1," Svyrydenko said.
Additional measures are also underway to strengthen international transport connectivity.
Photo: Oleksii Kuleba / Facebook
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