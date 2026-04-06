War Update: 120 Clashes On Front Lines, Most Battles Occur In Pokrovsk And Kostiantynivka Sectors

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this is stated in a Facebook post by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine regarding the situation as of 8:00 a.m. on Monday, April 6.

The enemy carried out 72 airstrikes, dropping 242 guided bombs. In addition, the Russians deployed 8,367 kamikaze drones and carried out 3,404 shelling attacks, including 52 from multiple launch rocket systems.

The Russian Federation's army carried out airstrikes in the areas of Varvarivka, Tsvitkove, Verkhnia Tersa, Huliaipilske, Kopani, Zaliznychne, Novoselivka, Dolynka, Komyshuvakha, and Novoyakovlivka in the Zaporizhzhia region; and Rozlyv and Zorivka in the Kherson region.

The Air Force, Rocket Forces, and Artillery of the Defense Forces struck eight areas where Russian personnel and equipment were concentrated, a UAV command post, and another key Russian facility.

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors, the enemy launched one airstrike using three guided bombs and carried out 83 shelling attacks, including two from multiple launch rocket systems. One combat engagement was reported.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, Russian forces twice attempted to break through defensive lines toward Starytsia and Vovchansk.

In the Kupiansk sector, the enemy launched seven attacks toward Novoosynove, Novoplatonivka, Petropavlivka, and Kurylivka.

In the Lyman sector, the invaders launched two attacks toward Kopanky and Lyman.

In the Sloviansk sector, the Defense Forces repelled four Russian attempts to advance in the areas of Yampil, Zakitne, and Riznykivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the enemy launched two attacks in the area of Orikhovo-Vasylivka.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, Russian troops carried out 19 attacks near Kostiantynivka, Ivanopillia, Kleban-Byk, Pleshchiivka, Illinivka, Stepanivka, Novopavlivka, and Sofiivka.

In the Pokrovsk sector, the Defense Forces repelled 25 Russian assaults in the areas of Bilytske, Rodynske, Hryshyne, Pokrovsk, Rivne, Udachne, Muravka, Novopavlivka, and Filiia.

In the Oleksandrivka sector, the enemy launched eight attacks in the areas of Sichneve, Krasnohirske, and toward Sosnivka, Stepove, Verbove, and Kalynivske.

In the Huliaipole sector, there were 12 Russian attacks toward Zaliznychne, Olenokostiantynivka, Huliaipole, Sviatopetrivka, Varvarivka, and Zelene.

Drone attack hits high-rise and homes in Odesa, casualties reported

In the Orikhiv sector, the enemy did not conduct any offensive operations.

In the Prydniprovske sector, Russian forces carried out three unsuccessful assaults toward the Antonivskyi Bridge and near Bilohrudyi Island.

In the Volyn and Polissia sectors, no signs of Russian offensive groupings were detected.

As reported by Ukrinform, the total combat losses of Russian forces since the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine-from February 24, 2022, through April 6, 2026-in the war against Ukraine amount to approximately 1,304,490 personn el.

Photo: AFU General Staff