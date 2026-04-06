IRGC: Hormuz Will Never Return To Former State For US

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy Command announced that the Strait of Hormuz "will never return to its previous state, especially for the United States and Israel", AzerNEWS reports.

The declaration apparently signalled Tehran's rejection of US President Donald Trump's call to open the waterway.

"The naval forces of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps are currently completing operational preparations for the plan announced by Iranian authorities for a new order in the Persian Gulf," the navy command wrote on its profile on X. Tehran had previously hinted it would impose a new order in the strategically important Hormuz Strait, possibly exerting control over it even after the end of the conflict. At the same time, it was reported that Iran was charging ships two million dollars for safe passage. Moreover, Iran allowed vessels from non-hostile countries to pass through the channel unimpeded.

Earlier on Sunday, US President Donald Trump threatened Iran with "hell" unless the strait was unblocked by Tuesday.