'I'll Become PM One Day': Raghav Chadha's Prime Minister Joke Emerges Again Amid Speculation Of Leaving AAP To Join BJP

MENAFN - Live Mint) Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra entertained viewers with their candid and humorous appearance on The Great Indian Kapil Show in July 2025. One moment from the comedy show, nevertheless, jokingly explored Chadha's political ambition.

The couple entered the stage hand-in-hand. But, it was Raghav's bare feet that caught host Kapil Sharma's attention. Responding to the joke, Raghav revealed that his shoes had been stolen.

The moment turned funnier when Krushna Abhishek and Kiku Sharda appeared holding the shoes. They jokingly demanded money as brothers of the bride.

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During the episode, Parineeti shared that she first met Raghav in London. She even Googled his height after their meeting. Raghav added a witty twist. According to him, whatever Parineeti says often turns out opposite. He referred to her earlier statement that she would never marry a politician.

“I wake her up every morning and ask her to say that I'll never become the prime minister of India. Like that, I'll become PM one day,” Raghav Chadha quipped.

Raghav Chadha's rift with AAP

The light-hearted moment is relevant again amid the ongoing public rift between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and its Rajya Sabha MP, Chadha. AAP earlier removed him as Deputy Leader in the Upper House. He has been replaced by Ashok Mittal.

AAP leaders, including Saurabh Bharadwaj and Anurag Dhanda, have accused Chadha of raising“soft” issues in Parliament instead of targeting the BJP on key national matters. He has also been criticised for allegedly skipping opposition walkouts and not signing an impeachment motion against the Chief Election Commissioner.

The party further questioned his absence during the arrest of Arvind Kejriwal in 2024. Chadha was reportedly abroad for medical treatment at that time.

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In response, Raghav Chadha defended himself through videos. He has claimed that he is being“silenced” for raising real public issues.

Chadha denied skipping parliamentary actions. According to him, concerns like water crisis, pollution and gig workers' rights are important.

The dispute has now turned into a public war of words, with the party seeking to limit his speaking role in Parliament.

Raghav Chadha to join BJP?

There are strong speculations that Raghav Chadha may leave AAP. There are stronger speculations that he may join the BJP.

“After being betrayed by AAP, Raghav Chadha looks all set to join the BJP. He deleted his earlier posts criticising the BJP, left with only praises for PM Modi on his X timeline,” wrote a social media user.

“Raghav Chadha is reportedly set to join the BJP soon. He has already deleted his previous tweets against the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” posted another user.

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One user commented,“All the rumours of his departure from AAP were true. I won't be surprised if he gets included into BJP. The Punjab election and the general election are both on target. May be a personal milestone for Raghav Chadha. A ticket in election or may be ministry!”

“(Raghav Chadha) ran away to London when AAP needed him the most, stayed there when top leadership was in jail, didn't raise any issue relevant to AAP when asked and focused on personal PR only. Raghav Chadha will most probably join the BJP before the Punjab Elections,” came from another.