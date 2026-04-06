West Bengal Lakshmir Bhandar Update: Will Money Arrive From Monday? Here's The Latest From Nabanna

Everyone's asking: when will the Lakshmir Bhandar money for April hit our bank accounts? Here's the latest update from Nabanna on the increased allowance (Rs 1500-1700) and the chances of getting May's installment in advance.

West Bengal's popular social security scheme, 'Lakshmir Bhandar', has created a lot of buzz among its beneficiaries. Everyone is curious about the April installment, especially with the new financial year and the upcoming 2026 assembly elections.Nabanna sources have confirmed that DA arrears will be credited from Monday. But does this mean the Lakshmir Bhandar payment will also start on the same day? Usually, the scheme's money is sent to beneficiaries' accounts within the first week of the month.Administrative sources have hinted at a small delay. Every April, with the new financial year, departments work on fund allocation and updating beneficiary data. This can slow down the payment process. Nabanna has assured that the scheme isn't stopping and the delay is purely procedural.This April's update is extra special. The state government is thinking of paying May's installment in advance, right here in April. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has hinted at this to avoid administrative hassles during the 2026 assembly election vote counting and model code of conduct. Beneficiaries are now hoping for a 'double payment' this month.The allowance under this scheme has been significantly increased. As per the 2026-27 interim budget, women from General/OBC categories now get Rs 1,500 per month, while SC/ST women receive Rs 1,700. Currently, about 2.42 crore women in the state benefit from this scheme.It's important to be careful about a few technical details. The government sends the money directly to Aadhaar-linked bank accounts (DBT). Those who have incomplete KYC or haven't linked Aadhaar to their bank account might face payment issues.Beneficiaries can check their payment status on the West Bengal government's official portal gov). You just need to use your Aadhaar or mobile number. If the status shows 'Validation Success' or 'Payment Under Process', the money is likely to be credited soon.In the end, while there's no official announcement that the Lakshmir Bhandar money will start coming from Monday, there is a strong chance the process will begin within the first week of April.