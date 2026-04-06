Inside Donald Trump's Family: From 3 Marriages To 11 Grandchildren

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Former US President Donald Trump is always in the news for one reason or another. His personal life has also been a hot topic. Trump has married three times, and each wedding has been a major news event.Donald Trump and his family are always in the limelight. But do you know how many times he has been married or how many children he has?Former US President Donald Trump is constantly in the news for one thing or another. His personal life has also grabbed a lot of headlines. Trump has married three times, with each marriage becoming a major news story.Donald Trump first got married in 1977 to Ivana Trump, who was a businesswoman and model. Their relationship reportedly lasted for about 15 years before they divorced in 1990.After his first divorce, Donald Trump married Marla Maples in 1993. This relationship also didn't last very long, and the couple separated in 1999.Trump married for the third time in 2005, to Melania Trump. Melania, a model, also served as the First Lady of the United States during his presidency.

Donald Trump is the father of five children. His kids are from his different marriages, which is a reflection of his large and blended family.

From his marriage with Ivana Trump, he has three children: Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump, and Eric Trump. All three are active in business and public life.With Marla Maples, Trump has a daughter named Tiffany Trump. His youngest son, Barron Trump, is with Melania Trump. On top of that, he also has 11 grandchildren.