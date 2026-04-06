Mom-To-Be Karishma Tanna Reveals Pregnancy With Varun Bangera In Cute Post (PHOTOS)

Karishma Tanna has announced she is expecting her first child with husband Varun Bangera. The actress shared adorable pictures on social media, revealing the happy news and that their baby is due in August 2026.

TV actress Karishma Tanna has announced that she is expecting her first child with husband Varun Bangera. The couple shared the joyful news on social media with a series of adorable pictures that quickly won hearts online.

In the photos, Karishma and Varun are seen wearing baseball caps with“mom” and“dad” written on them. In another sweet moment, Karishma hugs her husband while holding tiny woollen socks, hinting at their upcoming parenthood.

Sharing the announcement, the couple wrote,“A little miracle, our greatest gift - August 2026.” The pictures also featured their pet dogs, making the special moment even more heartwarming and memorable.

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A post shared by Karishmma Tanna B (@karishmaktanna)

Karishma and Varun got married in 2022 in Mumbai, following traditional Gujarati wedding rituals. Since then, the couple has often shared glimpses of their happy life together on social media.

Karishma gained fame with Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and later appeared in shows like Bigg Boss 8 and Naagin 3. She has also been part of Bollywood films such as Grand Masti and Sanju.

In recent years, she has made a successful shift to OTT, earning praise for her role in Netflix's Scoop, directed by Hansal Mehta. Fans and well-wishers have flooded the comments section with love and congratulations for the couple.