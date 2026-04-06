'Schitt's Creek' Sequel Ruled Out By Dan Levy After O'hara's Death

The possibility of a sequel to the beloved sitcom 'Schitt's Creek' has been ruled out, with creator and actor Dan Levy revealing that he had been considering the idea before the passing of co-star Catherine O'Hara. As per Variety, in a recent interview, Levy shared that while a follow-up series had crossed his mind, it is no longer feasible. He said a sequel series "can't" be done now, though he admitted he was "thinking about it" prior to O'Hara's death.

'A Lot of Memories With Catherine'

Levy revisited the iconic Rose Apothecary set during the interview, marking his first return since the show concluded just before 2020. Reflecting on the experience, he said, "It's tough, it's tough being back. I didn't think that I'd have quite an emotional reaction," as quoted by Variety. He added, "Just a lot of memories, a lot of memories with Catherine. It's what you have to hold on to, is the memories of it all," as quoted by Variety.

Remembering Catherine O'Hara

Catherine O'Hara, who played the eccentric Moira Rose, died on January 30 at her home in Los Angeles following a brief illness. She was 71. Her portrayal of the flamboyant matriarch was central to the show's success and earned her widespread acclaim, including an Emmy Award for outstanding lead actress in a comedy series in 2020.

The Global Phenomenon of 'Schitt's Creek'

'Schitt's Creek', co-created by Dan Levy and his father Eugene Levy, premiered on CBC in 2015 and ran for six seasons until 2020. The series followed the once-wealthy Rose family, who lose their fortune overnight and are forced to rebuild their lives in a small town they once purchased as a joke. The show became a global phenomenon, ultimately winning nine Emmy Awards, including outstanding comedy series in its final season. Its ensemble cast also featured Eugene Levy and Annie Murphy.

O'Hara's Celebrated Career

Beyond Schitt's Creek, O'Hara enjoyed a celebrated five-decade career, with memorable roles in films such as 'Home Alone', 'Beetlejuice', and 'Best in Show', as well as television appearances in 'The Last of Us' and 'Central Park'. (ANI)

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