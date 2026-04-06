Divyanka Tripathi's Baby Shower Bash: Ekta Kapoor And More TV Celebs Shine At Celebration

Popular TV actress Divyanka Tripathi is all set to embrace motherhood. Her family recently hosted a grand godh bharai ceremony, where she looked radiant in white as she proudly flaunted her baby bump.

Divyanka Tripathi is expecting her first child almost 10 years after her wedding. She's been enjoying her pregnancy journey, and this baby shower was a big celebration with all her TV industry friends.

Divyanka and her husband, Vivek Dahiya, cut a beautiful cake together at the baby shower. The party also featured some lovely performances by children for the happy couple.

For her baby shower, Divyanka Tripathi chose a lovely white gown. She paired it with big earrings and kept her hair open. She looked absolutely thrilled while flaunting her baby bump.

Popular singer Harshdeep Kaur attended the party with her husband. TV actors Shraddha Arya, Dheeraj Dhoopar, and Vinny Arora were also spotted having a great time and enjoying the celebrations.

Producer Ekta Kapoor also made it to Divyanka's baby shower. Here, she's seen posing with actress Shraddha Arya. In another snap, the mom-to-be, Divyanka, is seen with her husband Vivek Dahiya.

Ruhanika Dhawan, who played Divyanka's on-screen daughter in the hit TV show 'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein', also came to celebrate. It was a sweet reunion for the two co-stars.

Divyanka Tripathi was in high spirits, even dancing with her baby bump at the party. Her husband, Vivek Dahiya, also joined in and danced his heart out to keep his wife happy.