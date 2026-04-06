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China Declares Forty-Day Closure of Offshore Airspace Without Explanation
(MENAFN) China has issued a 40-day notice restricting offshore airspace without providing an explanation, according to reports. The alerts cover the period from March 27 to May 6 and had not been reported previously.
The reserved zones encompass an area larger than Taiwan’s main island, extending north and south of Shanghai and stretching from the Yellow Sea near South Korea down to the East China Sea near Japan, as stated by aviation authorities.
Past notices of this kind typically signaled Chinese military exercises lasting a few days, but Beijing has not announced any drills in the current areas, prompting speculation and uncertainty in aviation circles. Observers note this follows a period of limited military flights near Taiwan, after large-scale exercises were conducted around the island late last year.
The reserved airspace lies hundreds of miles from Taiwan. Civil aviation operations appear largely unaffected, but aircraft transiting these zones require coordination. Notably, the restricted areas do not have a vertical ceiling.
Beijing did not issue any statement in response to the report.
The reserved zones encompass an area larger than Taiwan’s main island, extending north and south of Shanghai and stretching from the Yellow Sea near South Korea down to the East China Sea near Japan, as stated by aviation authorities.
Past notices of this kind typically signaled Chinese military exercises lasting a few days, but Beijing has not announced any drills in the current areas, prompting speculation and uncertainty in aviation circles. Observers note this follows a period of limited military flights near Taiwan, after large-scale exercises were conducted around the island late last year.
The reserved airspace lies hundreds of miles from Taiwan. Civil aviation operations appear largely unaffected, but aircraft transiting these zones require coordination. Notably, the restricted areas do not have a vertical ceiling.
Beijing did not issue any statement in response to the report.
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