Rankscore Launches 'Vibe SEO' AI Agent To Automate SEO For Businesses

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Gulf Coast Brands LLC, a Tampa-area digital media and software company, has launched RankScore, an AI-powered SEO platform built for small business owners, solo founders, and content operators who need search results without the overhead of agencies or enterprise tools.

The platform centers on Artemis, an AI agent that handles the full SEO workflow in a single conversation - finding keyword opportunities, writing optimized articles, and publishing them directly to your website. Where traditional tools like Ahrefs and SEMrush hand users data and walk away, Artemis executes.

RankScore launched with a lifetime deal priced at $99 - a one-time payment covering all features, all future updates, and no renewal fees.

Early results have been notable. Simon Hood of Sooper Books, the award-winning children's storytelling platform, said the tool helped take his site "from near zero to hundreds of thousands of clicks in Google." A lawn care business owner reported his organic traffic doubling within weeks.

"Most small businesses lose in search not because their product is worse, but because their content is," said Sam Frost, founder of RankScore and Gulf Coast Brands LLC. "Agencies charge $3,000 to $8,000 a month. The big SEO tools charge $400 a month and still make you do all the work. I built RankScore because neither of those options made sense for the businesses I kept seeing struggle."

The $99 lifetime deal includes keyword discovery, AI-generated articles, one-click publishing, rank tracking, topic cluster planning, and priority support. A 30-day money-back guarantee covers every purchase.

RankScore is live at rankscore. The lifetime deal is available for a limited period before moving to a monthly subscription model.

About Gulf Coast Brands LLC:

Gulf Coast Brands LLC is a digital media and software company based in Tampa, Florida, founded by Sam Frost. The company operates RankScore and a portfolio of owned media properties across the US.