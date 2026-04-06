Rajasthan CM Allotted Room No 5 At BJP Office Earlier Used By Vasundhara Raje

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, April 6 (IANS) More than two years after the BJP formed the government in Rajasthan, Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma has been allotted a dedicated chamber at the party's state headquarters in Jaipur.

Room No 5 at the BJP office has now been reserved exclusively for the Chief Minister, and a nameplate bearing his name has been installed outside the chamber. Sharma formally inaugurated the room on Monday by taking his seat there, marking the beginning of its official use.

Significantly, the same room was earlier allotted to former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje, who used it during her tenure as both Chief Minister and State BJP President. Until now, no permanent room had been designated specifically for the sitting Chief Minister within the BJP's state office.

Party sources indicated that the chamber is likely to serve as a key space for coordination between the government and the organisation.

The development coincides with the BJP's Foundation Day on April 6, adding symbolic significance to the move. According to party officials, the Chief Minister often needs to hold one-on-one meetings with party leaders and workers.“This dedicated chamber will facilitate smoother interaction and better communication,” he said.

Party leaders believe that having a designated space for the Chief Minister within the organisational setup will enhance coordination between the government and party workers, and make it more convenient for workers to connect directly with the leadership.

The move is being seen as an effort to strengthen organisational functioning and streamline communication within the party structure.

Earlier, CM Sharma called party workers to work at the grassroots level with the public and ensure that the party stays unconquered and undefeated.

After unfurling the flag at the party office, he said that there is a double-engine government at the central and state levels, and hence, the party workers should focus on working on the ground with the public. He also unfurled the party flag at his residence in the presence of party workers in the morning.