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S. Korea's Leader Apologizes to North Over Drone Incursions

S. Korea's Leader Apologizes to North Over Drone Incursions


2026-04-06 02:14:17
(MENAFN) South Korean President Lee Jae Myung took the rare diplomatic step Monday of expressing regret to North Korea over unauthorized drone incursions that he acknowledged had unnecessarily inflamed military tensions with Pyongyang, according to local media reports.

Lee delivered the remarks during a scheduled cabinet meeting, days after three individuals were indicted last month on charges of operating drone flights into North Korean territory between September and January, a South Korean news agency reported.

"Although this was not an act by our government, I express regret to the North Korean side over the unnecessary military tension caused by such reckless behavior," he said.

While Lee has previously and repeatedly condemned the drone incursions, Monday's statement represents the first occasion on which he has directly addressed regret toward North Korea itself — a significant escalation in tone from prior remarks.

"It is deeply regrettable that individuals carried out such provocative acts toward North Korea on their own," he said, calling such actions "unacceptable."

The president further underscored the human cost of the incident, pointing to the considerable anxiety it had generated among civilian communities living near the inter-Korean border.

Despite Lee's efforts to extend reconciliatory gestures toward Pyongyang since taking office in June 2025, the North has shown no willingness to engage. Pyongyang formally designated South Korea as the "most hostile state" just last month, flatly rejecting all overtures for resumed dialogue.

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