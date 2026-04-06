First Nations Business Solutions Showcases Breakthrough Workforce Wellness Strategies At RES 2026

MENAFN - Market Press Release) April 5, 2026 5:40 am - First Nations Business Solutions Showcases Breakthrough Workforce Wellness and Early Detection Strategies at Record-Breaking RES 2026

Las Vegas, NV, April 3, 2026 -- First Nations Business Solutions (FNBS) announced a highly successful presence at the 2026 Reservation Economic Summit (RES), held March 23–26 at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas-marking the largest attendance in the event's history and bringing together tribal leaders, federal agencies, and industry innovators from across the United States and Canada.

At Booth 116, FNBS introduced a next-generation population health strategy that integrates wellness, early detection of chronic disease, and payroll efficiency -designed specifically to strengthen tribal economies, enterprise sustainability, and community health.

A New Model for Workforce Strength and Overall Economic Sustainability

The FNBS approach combines two powerful solutions:

Workforce Wellness & Payroll Efficiency (Pulse 365 Wellness)

Through a payroll-integrated wellness model, organizations can enhance employee wellbeing without increasing benefit costs, replacing current benefits, or administrative burden.

Key outcomes include:

- Average employer payroll tax savings of approximately $681 per eligible employee annually

- Increased take-home pay for employees

- 24/7 virtual medical and behavioral health access with $0 copay

- 1,000+ medications at no cost

- Free access to various coaching disciplines, such as life, smoking cessation, goal setting, etc.

- Coverage extended to employees and their entire household

This model is designed to work alongside existing benefits, not replace them-offering a practical path forward for employers navigating rising healthcare costs and workforce demands.

Early Detection Through BrinaBio Powered Diagnostics

FNBS also showcased BrinaBio's breakthrough, non-invasive diagnostic platform-bringing early detection of chronic disease directly to communities.

Key capabilities include:

- Identification of cardiovascular, metabolic, and autonomic risks several years before symptoms appear (Diabetes, heart disease, stroke, etc)

- 10-minute non-invasive, rapid testing with no blood draw or lab requirements

- AI-powered reporting for both patient and provider decision-making

- Designed for deployment across clinics, enterprises, and community settings

- FDA-approved and HIPPA compliant

With chronic disease driving the vast majority of healthcare costs, BrinaBio represents a true shift from reactive care to proactive intervention.

Strong Engagement and Immediate Demand

During the four-day summit, FNBS engaged with tribal governments, business development corporations, healthcare leaders, and federal representatives-resulting in:

- Over three dozen active follow-up projects and requests

- Immediate interest from tribal enterprises and health systems

- Scheduled consultations to develop organization-specific workforce and wellness strategies

“This isn't just interest-it's alignment,” said Randy Soulier, Founder of First Nations Business Solutions.

“Tribal leaders are looking for solutions that strengthen their workforce, improve community health, and make economic sense. What we presented at RES meets all three without impacting budgets or labor demands.”

Expanding Momentum Across Indian Country

Following RES 2026, FNBS and its partners will continue national outreach and engagement at:

- Indian Health Service (IHS) engagements

- Association of American Indian Physicians (AAIP) Annual Convention

- Department of the Interior (DOI) & Health and Human Services (HHS) Matchmaking Event in Oklahoma

These upcoming events will further expand access to solutions that address workforce resilience, early detection, and long-term sustainability in tribal communities.

About First Nations Business Solutions:

First Nations Business Solutions is a Native-owned and led consulting firm specializing in tribal economic development, enterprise strategy, and innovative solutions that align with long-term tribal vision. FNBS serves as a strategic conduit connecting tribal nations with forward-thinking partners in healthcare, workforce development, and enterprise growth.